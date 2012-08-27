Dr. Rebecca Harwin Releases Groundbreaking and Helpful New Book Titled 'Conquer Your PCOS Naturally'

Mt Barker, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2012 -- Just in time for National PCOS Awareness month in September, Dr. Rebecca Harwin, an expert in treating Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) and experienced clinician, has just released a new book, “Conquer Your PCOS Naturally.”



PCOS, a complex disorder of the endocrine system, afflicts more than one in 10 women. The condition causes polycystic ovaries, obesity, infertility, adult acne, and an increased risk of miscarriage, heart disease, cancer and diabetes, and more.



Typical PCOS treatment protocols include a variety of medications. From birth control pills and insulin-sensitizing medications to ovulation induction, anti-androgen medicines and topical medications, many of these conventional treatment paths can prove both ineffective and even toxic to the body.



In a desperate search for a better way to treat PCOS, Dr. Rebecca Harwin slowly and systematically developed a cutting edge, PCOS natural treatment approach; a method she’s now compiled into an exhaustive treatment plan that is included in her new book.



Harwin, who is based in Mt. Barker, SA, Australia, said the release of her new book is especially timely because of the upcoming PCOS Awareness month, which is a campaign to help increase awareness of this common, misunderstood and potentially debilitating illness. The first three chapters of the book are available for free at Harwin’s website, ConquerYourPCOSNaturally.com.



“I won my battle against PCOS and I did it without the invasive treatments, toxic chemicals and ineffective interventions that pharmaceutical medicine has to offer,” Harwin said, adding that since following the plan that is detailed in her book, she has lost approximately 20kg, and has kept it off.



“My period returned, and I remember exactly where I was the first time I ovulated. I no longer suffer from acne, mood swings, hot flushes, my energy levels are balanced, and my excessive hair has reduced.”



Harwin said she was inspired to write her book by the other women who she knew were also suffering from PCOS, as well as the knowledge that there is very limited accurate information available about things like PCOS and pregnancy and other related topics.



“I realized I had a responsibility to get this powerful information into the hands, minds and hearts of other women with PCOS. My book is dedicated to helping women regain their health, boost their fertility, restore their period, lose excessive weight, and live a PCOS free life,” she said.



The “Conquer Your PCOS Naturally” approach is already enjoying a steady stream of accolades and affirmations from PCOS patients and medical professionals across the globe.



According to Stacy Miller of Raleigh, North Carolina, Harwin’s book has been “life changing” and very helpful in treating her PCOS diagnosis. Miller said the book armed her with the information she needed to reduce her disease risk and improve her fertility.



“I feel now that I have the power to control my body, instead of continuing to let my body control me,” Miller said.



About Dr. Rebecca Harwin:

International author of “Conquer Your PCOS Naturally”, PCOS expert and experienced clinician Dr. Rebecca Harwin has been helping women improve their health for many years. Dr. Rebecca is passionate about combining her comprehensive education and research with her personal and clinical experiences to bring women a comprehensive way forward from PCOS to freedom - naturally. For more information, please visit http://www.conqueryourpcosnaturally.com