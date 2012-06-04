Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited - Product Pipeline Review - 2012

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2012 -- Dr. Reddy's Product Pipeline Review 2012 provides data on the Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited’s research and development focus. The report includes information on current developmental pipeline, complete with latest updates, and features on discontinued and dormant projects.



This report is built using data and information sourced from Global Markets Direct’s proprietary databases, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited’s corporate website, SEC filings, investor presentations and featured press releases, both from Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited and industry-specific third party sources, put together by Global Markets Direct’s team.



Scope



- Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited - Brief Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited overview including business description, key information and facts, and its locations and subsidiaries.

- Review of current pipeline of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited human therapeutic division.

- Overview of pipeline therapeutics across various therapy areas.

- Coverage of current pipeline molecules in various stages of drug development, including the combination treatment modalities, across the globe.

- Product profiles for late stage and clinical stage products of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited with complete description of the product’s developmental history, mechanism of action, therapeutic class, target and major milestones.

- Recent updates of the Dr. Reddy's pipeline in the last quarter.

- Key discontinued and dormant projects.

- Latest news and deals relating to the products.



Reasons to buy



- Evaluate Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited’s strategic position with total access to detailed information on its product pipeline.

- Assess the growth potential of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited in its therapy areas of focus.

- Identify new drug targets and therapeutic classes in the Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited’s R&D portfolio and develop key strategic initiatives to reinforce pipeline in those areas.

- Exploit in-licensing opportunities by identifying windows of opportunity to fill portfolio gaps.

- Exploit collaboration and partnership opportunities with Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited.

- Avoid Intellectual Property Rights related issues.

- Explore the dormant and discontinued projects of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited and identify potential opportunities in those areas.



Keyword



Current R&D Portfolio of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited; Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited - Key Therapeutics; Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited - Pipeline Overview and Promising Molecules; Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited - News; Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited - Latest Updates; Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited - Pipeline; Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited - Discontinued/Dormant Projects



To view the detailed table of contents for this report please visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/67535/dr-reddys-laboratories-limited-product-pipeline-review-2012.html