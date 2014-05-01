Dr. Reid Offers Same Day Porcelain Crowns and Veneers with the CEREC System

Truckee, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- At most dental offices, on the first visit, patients typically receive an injection of anesthesia, have a tooth prepared, an impression taken, and a temporary restoration put on the tooth. The second appointment is generally made for a couple of weeks later. At that time, the patient will get another injection, have the temporary restoration removed, and have a permanent restoration placed.



Now with CEREC (Chairside Economical Restoration of Esthetic Ceramics) technology it takes just one office visit to get a porcelain crown. CEREC allows Dr. Don Reid, of Tahoe Dental Artistry , to restore teeth with crowns, veneers, inlays, and onlays with just one appointment. First, digital impressions are made of the teeth, using a special, highly precise camera. The CEREC machine then uses the digital image to design a custom restoration for the patient, matching the color precisely with the shade of the natural teeth. “The machine then fabricates the restoration while you rest comfortably. It is fast, accurate, and painless,” comments Dr. Reid.



This time saving, computer-aided process allows Dr. Reid to efficiently construct, produce, and place individual ceramic restorations directly at the point of treatment.



Within a short time, Dr. Reid can bond the new restoration to the tooth, and the dental work is completed. The result is a durable, natural-looking restoration that is cost effective, comfortable and beautiful. “We do away with the trouble of a making two trips with CEREC. One visit porcelain fillings, ceramic crowns, or veneers could end up being the appropriate choice for you,” remarks Dr. Reid.



The patient will be in and out in a single visit with a permanent restoration. Dr. Reid states, “With CEREC, you will have fewer injections and less time taken from your busy schedule for dental appointments.”



Visit the website at Tahoe Dental Artistry and call Dr. Reid today for your individual consultation. For dental care and treatment call (530) 587-9560 to schedule an appointment. You will be on your way to an excellent smile.