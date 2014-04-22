Dr. Richard B. Small, National Surgeon of the Military Order of the Purple Heart to Join America's Heroes Network Radio on April 22nd on VoiceAmerica

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- On April 22nd, 2014 at 8 AM PST, Internet Talk Radio leader VoiceAmerica proudly presents Dr. Richard B. Small, National Surgeon of the Military Order of the Purple Heart as he joins America’s Heroes Radio host Gary Ray and co-hosts Linda Kreter and Lt Colonel Bill Forbes.



“We are very pleased to have a patriot such as Dr. Richard Small joins us to discuss a variety of topics facing America’s Veterans, his background and work with the Military Order of the Purple Heart on America’s Heroes. Dr. Small’s service to our country and it’s veterans in both war and peacetime are exemplary and inspirational. We look forward to bringing his story and voice to our audience,” commented Gary Ray, host, and CEO of America’s Heroes Network (http://www.americanheroesnetwork.com/).



The mission of the Military Order of the Purple Heart is to foster an environment of goodwill and camaraderie among combat wounded veterans, promote patriotism, support necessary legislative initiatives, and most importantly, provide service to all veterans and their families.



About Richard B. Small, National Surgeon, Military Order of the Purple Heart

Dr. Richard Small - joined the Order in 2006 and is a Life Member of Chapter 0711 in Nevada. He has served as Adjutant, Finance Officer and Commander at both the Chapter and Department levels, recently completing four years as Department of Nevada Commander, before being elected Region Commander VI and appointed as National Surgeon in 2013. As a representative of the Order, he has been active in VAVS, serving on the Board of Directors of the Nevada Veterans Assistance League, Honor Flight Southern Nevada, Southern Nevada Coalition of Veteran and Community Service Organizations and Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 17. He is the Founding Chairman of the Nevada Veterans Foundation tasked with funding a veteran guest House at the new VA Medical Center in North Las Vegas. Patriot Small has also been active with Habitat for Humanity participating in Habitat for Humanity Vietnam Builds in March 2012 and August 2013. He is on the organizing team planning yearly HFH Veterans Builds in Vietnam.



His medical career began with graduation from the University of Michigan Medical School in 1967. After serving a Surgical Internship at Barnes Hospital/Washington University in St. Louis, he entered Military Service as a US Army General Medical Officer. Volunteering for duty in Southeast Asia, he was assigned to the 3rd Brigade of the 82nd Airborne Division where he served with first HHQ at Brigade Headquarters and then 6 months as Battalion Surgeon with the 1/505. He was wounded in an attack on the forward fire base in Tay Ninh Province March 21, 1969. He subsequently served three months as Emergency Room Medical Officer at the 24th Evacuation Hospital on Long Binh Post Republic of South Vietnam.



His following duty assignment was as a General Medical Officer at US Army Hospital Camp Zama, Japan where he served as an admitting officer and surgeon on the Orthopedic Service and the Far East Burn Center. Following his military service, Dr. Small served as a Resident Physician at Los Angeles County/University of Southern California Medical Center and practiced Neurological Surgery in the greater Los Angeles area until his retirement in 2000.



About American Heroes Network Radio

Tuesdays at 8 AM Pacific Time on VoiceAmerica Variety Channel. Archived shows can be accessed at http://www.voiceamerica.com/show/2167/american-heroes-network.



It has been said that we are only a generation away from forgetting our history. Disabled American Veterans struggle every day to overcome life-changing sacrifices. Their stories provides a vital part of history that has contributed to our American tradition. American Heroes Network provides a way for individuals, corporations and small businesses to support our Heroes by helping our veterans and their families rebuild their lives. They help aim our veterans, looking for jobs, in the right direction, help provide homes for our troops, assisting individuals and their families who have been severely injured while serving in the U.S. military and providing scholarships for families of our Fallen Heroes. This will be a weekly hour long show joined by our military heroes and people and organizations that make a difference. American Heroes Network airs live Tuesdays at 8 AM Pacific, powered by Voice America Variety.



About VoiceAmerica/World Talk Radio, LLC

World Talk Radio, LLC is the world leader in online media broadcasting and the largest producer and distributor of live internet based talk radio and TV, delivering over 1,000 hours of programming weekly on its VoiceAmerica™ Network (http://www.voiceamerica.com) and WorldTalk Radio Network (http://www.worldtalkradio.com) as well as live and on-demand video content on VoiceAmerica.TV (http://www.voiceamerica.tv). Featuring more than 200 hosts broadcasting to six niche community based channels: its flagship VoiceAmerica™ Variety Channel, VoiceAmerica™ Health & Wellness Channel, VoiceAmerica™ Business Channel, VoiceAmerica Sports, 7th Wave Channel, VoiceAmerica Kids Channel. VoiceAmerica™ TV offers targeted and exclusive video programming channels. World Talk Radio, LLC is one of the pioneers in internet broadcasting, producing and syndicating online audio and video, offering an innovative, effective and comprehensive digital broadcast platform. Digital Publishing through its 10 years of broadcast and media experience along with our seasoned staff of Executive Producers, Production and Host Services Group, World Talk Radio, LLC provides an internet radio and video platform for new, emerging and veteran media personalities to expand and monetize their business and brand in an online digital medium.