Dr. Richard Newhart Now Offering Laser Gum Disease Treatment for Summer 2014

Parkersburg, WV -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- Dr. Richard Newhart is now offering laser gum disease treatment in Parkersburg. In severe cases of gum disease or periodontal disease, patients may not be able to keep their symptoms in check with antibiotics alone. When even root planning and scaling have failed, it may be wise to seek more advanced care. Dr. Richard Newhart is a pioneer in Laser-Assisted New Attachment Procedure (LANAP), a revolutionary new form of laser treatment that allows gums to regenerate as opposed to just relying on resection.



Using the laser, the doctor selectively removed diseased and infected pocket epithelium from connective tissue. Instead of creating a pocket seal as in traditional methods, this leaves the healthy tissue unscathed, allowing healing and regeneration.



A gingivectomy is performed when the gum tissue has gotten so thick and large it actually covers the surface of the teeth, making them look shorter. In addition to inflammation from gum disease, this condition can also be caused by certain medications and bone that extends too close to the surface of the teeth. The doctor anesthetizes the area and removes the excess gum tissue with the laser as described above. This procedure usually doesn’t require any stitching and pain is minimal. Slight soreness for 24-48 hours can be treated with pain medication, and after a week follow-up, patients are on their way with the smile they’ve always wanted.



There is no cure for periodontal disease, but this treatment has proven very effective in treating symptoms and keeping the disease in remission. For more information on laser treatment for periodontal disease in Parkersburg, West Virginia, visit Dr. Richard Newhart online or call 877-840-4867.



About Dr. Richard Newhart

Since 1989 Dr. Richard Newhart has been the leader in gum disease treatment in Parkersburg and Marietta. By keeping up with advancing gum treatment technology, advanced dental implant training, use of both the LANAP laser and WaterLase laser the practice is consistently able to offer their patients the shortest procedure times and highest quality care. Dr. Newhart’s periodontal user friendly website allows patients to make appointments and gather valuable information before making gum treatment decisions.



For more information and educational videos about Laser Assisted New Attachment Procedure technique visit http://www.thegumdr.com/.