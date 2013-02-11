Dr. Richard Sorgnard and Dr. Robert Odell Introduce Integrative Pain Fiber Block

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2013 -- Electroanalgesic integrative pain fiber block involves the use of a special patented, computerized electronic signal generator in conjunction with known chemical nerve blocking agents for the purpose of mitigating or eliminating noxious pain.



The electroanalgesic device uses sophisticated communications-level technology to produce and deliver higher frequency signal energy in a continually varying sequential and random pattern via specialty electrodes. This alternation of sequential and random signal delivery eliminates neuron accommodation.



This electronically and digitally generated energy pattern also follows quartertone incremental steps with a pause at specific harmonic frequencies. This effectively increases the intitation of tissue resonance phenomenon in the microstructure and macromolecular range. Some known mechanisms of action employed by this harmonic resonance include the imitation of hormone/ligand effects, activation of cellular regeneration and the facilitation of enzymatic metabolic processes.



Unlike a pure chemical nerve block, which occurs only because of a sustained hyperpolarization of the cell membrane, the regularly structured sustained depolarization of the cell membrane intermittently produced by the electroanalgesic device also stops the transmitted propagation of the nerve axon pain signal but allows all cellular voltage-gated channels to function at optimum levels until their designated equilibrium point. This difference is of paramount importance as the necessary metabolic activity of the cell is continued while the patient’s pain suppression objective is facilitated.



A primary mechanism of action of specific higher frequency signal energy when higher dosage levels are employed is a reactive sustained depolarization of the nerve’s cell membrane. This occurs because multiple delivered signals fall within the absolute refractory period of the cell membrane.



In cellular physiology, the stimulated sustained depolarization that occurs has a direct effect upon the beta-adrenergic receptors, which are coupled to the stimulatory G protein. The initial response is an electrical conformational change of the cell membrane and activation of adenylyl cyclase, which converts ATP to cAMP. It is well described and documented that cAMP directs all cell-specific activity, such as repair of insulted tissue causing the metabolic cascade (leaking arachidonic acid) and increased level of noxious pain mediators. The integrative pain fiber block procedure produces signal energy stimulation and subsequent sustained depolarization increases (to normal) intercellular levels of cAMP.



Greater, longer lasting patient outcomes appear to be achieved by performing the combination specific-parameter electroanalgesic procedure with a chemical blocking agent regimen. This procedure, now referred to as the Integrative Pain Fiber Block, combines the positive benefits of intermittently generated membrane sustained depolarization, interruption of the pain signal along the axon, normalized cAMP levels, beta-adrenergic response, circulatory vasodilatation, general relaxation effects, and endogenous opiate release with the potent temporary blocking effects of the injected chemical blocking agent.



It appears that the chemical effects have either initially “overriding” hyper-polarization effects that cause complete cessation of the transmitted nerve pain signal, as well as some surrounding transient-firing nerve endings (even at lower dosage) or are simply better absorbed by the target nerve tissue under the electrical guidance phenomenon of the device-delivered electrical energy.



It could also be hypothesized that the expected chemical block effects can be potentiated by the forced interaction intracellularly, (even at substantially lower dosage), via the electrical manipulation of the voltage-gated channels by the specific parameter electroanalgesic signal energy delivered to the patient.



The Integrative Pain Fiber Block also produces a prolonged, hypo-excitable state of a nerve that arises from the application of a relatively short duration electric signal when combined with a chemical blocking agent. This is referred to as post-hyperactivity depression (PHD effect) and clinical studies have shown that a 20-30 minute Integrative Block procedure may produce pain relief that lasts for hours, even days.



The C-fiber is more sensitive to the PHD effect that the A fibers. Theories explaining this address the larger surface/volume ratio of small fibers vs. large fibers, which make them more susceptible to transmembrane potential effects resulting from extracellular ion concentration changes and known nerve fiber physiology concerning easier fatigue of small nerve fibers vs. large fibers.



Integrated Block Points:



- Known nerve physiology is used to select the delivered electric signal energy that will maximally stimulate the targeted nerve fiber type.

- The modulation frequency is mathematically calculated from known nerve characteristics (absolute refractory period, nerve fiber diameter, etc.) along with data compiled from research involving cyclotron resonance theory (ion resonance characteristics).

- Baseline electric signals are automatically varied by the electroanalgesic device computer and include higher frequencies, such as 20,000 Hz.

- Electric signal energy delivered at optimum frequencies and intensities are combined with known, potent chemical blocking agents.

- Chemical block effects and mechanisms of action are potentiated by simultaneous electroanalgesic treatment.

- Changes in the cell’s surface free energy drives conformational and chemical changes within the membrane, cytoplasm and exoplasm.

- The intracellular matrix, extracellular interstitial fluids, blood vessels, and nerves allow for a contiguous closed pathway for electrical signals energy to travel throughout the body. The path of resistance varies with each type of tissue, but the nerves provide the greatest conductive medium for the delivered electrical energy.

- The Integrative Pain Block combines a specific–parameter program of electronically delivered energy signals with a known chemical blocking agent.

- Patient outcomes are substantially improved by combining the different mechanisms of the specific-parameter, electronic pain device with the chemical blocking agent.

- There appears to be a strong synergistic relationship with the intermittent sustained depolarization and reactive vasodilatation effects achieved with the electronic pain management device.

- It may also be hypothesized that conflicting mechanisms of action between the hyperpolarization effects of the chemical blocking agent and the voltage-gated channel manipulation produced by the electronic pain device produce a stronger nerve block or pain management outcome.



About Richard Sorngard

Richard Sorgnard is Research, Development and Engineering Director @ Morhea Technologies LLC www.morhea.com



Responsible for the development of hi-tech electronic signal energy medical devices used for mitagating pain, inflammation and circulatory problems. Multiple medical publications in a number of journals for the medical/scientific community.



Primary interests are research and development for the medical industry in the areas of oncology, internal medicine, rheumatology and pain management. Geographical areas covered include Europe, Asia, Middle East and the United States.



Medical devices designed and developed by Sorgnard are distributed by several private sales and distribution companies and are found in University medical centers, hospitals, military medical centers and in physician private practices.



O.E.M. design and development services for electronic devices, including those in the electronic signal generation field are handled through Sorgnard's development company, Morhea Technologies LLC. Offices are in Florida, Nevada and in Germany. Engineering services are available in the USA, Germany and Taiwan ROC.



About Dr. Robert Odell, Jr.

Dr. Robert Odell, Jr. is a Stanford and UCLA trained practicing anesthesiologist and pain management physician, board certified in both. As a fellow of the Medical Scientist Training Program, he received his Ph.D. in Biomedical Engineering from Stanford University in 1974 and his MD degree from Stanford in 1976. He completed his residency in anesthesiology at UCLA, and served as chief resident at Harbor/UCLA Medical Center in 1982. He is a diplomate of the American Board of Anesthesiology (1983), American Academy of Pain Management (2001), the American Board of Pain Medicine (2007) and the World Institute of Pain (2008) as a Fellow of Interventional Pain Practice.



On the web @ http://robertodellmdphd.com