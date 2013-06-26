Dr. Richard Timm Invited to Be Contributing Author

Oakdale, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2013 -- Dr. Timm is actively involved in the community of St. Paul and the surrounding areas.



The Dental Library is an assembly of local, prominent dental professionals who have agreed to research and write about dental issues and developments for their local area.



Dr. Timm graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Dentistry. He then completed a General Practice Dental Residency at Denver General Hospital, Denver, Colorado. While at the Denver General Hospital, he received advanced training in the dental specialties of Gum Disease treatment and Root Canal treatment. In addition, Dr. Timm received training in crowns, bridges, dentures, children’s dentistry, oral surgery, and general dentistry.



Since 1997, Dr. Timm has studied extensively and continuously in the Concept of Complete Care under the instruction of Dr. Pete Dawson at the Center for Advanced Dental Education and Dr. Frank Spear’s Seattle Institute for Advanced Dental Education. This continuing course of study combines the Art of Cosmetic and Esthetic Dentistry with the Science of Reconstructive Dentistry.



“I have taken over 2,000 hours of continuing dental education to best serve the interests and needs of my patients,” Dr. Timm stated.



