Dr. Robert Sleightholm Introduces IPL Treatment with a $199 Wednesday Special

Brampton, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2013 -- Cosmetic surgery, much like a great deal of surgery in the medical field, has advanced enormously since it first entered the public consciousness. New treatments are continually being created, giving practitioners the chance to hone in on their skills and create more potent rejuvenating effects. Dr. Robert Sleightholm has continued his professional development throughout his career and as a result, his practice, The Brampton Cosmetic Surgery Center, is at the cutting edge and is currently promoting a new suite of introductory offers.



The IPL Treatment, also known as photo rejuvenation or broad band light treatment, uses pulsed high intensity light to treat fine wrinkles, sun spots and other minor blemishes to reduce the visible signs of aging. Brampton is now offering IPL treatments on Wednesdays for only $199.00, two hundred dollars off the regular price. It can be used in the treatment of browns, reds, tone and texture, anti-aging, pore size and more. The practice recommends patients undergo a series of 6 treatments every 3-4 weeks for the initial treatment, and then maintain the look quarterly for maintenance.



In addition, the practice is offering 20% off when injectable clients purchase a level two volume filling (4 syringes) to restore volume. Finally, they offer Dysport treatments, an alternative to Botox, at an introductory offer of $7 per unit.



Dr. Robert Sleightholm ensures The Brampton Cosmetic Surgery Center is fully accredited by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario OHP Inspection program. Full details can be found on CPSO.com



A spokesperson for The Brampton Cosmetic Surgery Center explained, “We have created these amazing discounts and offers because we want more people to be able to access the best available treatment options using the very latest techniques. These offers make cosmetic treatments more available to people in harder economic times, and also allow people to take on more treatments which work beneficially together.”



About The Brampton Cosmetic Surgery Center

The Brampton Cosmetic Surgery Center and Medical Spa was established in 1994 to provide a full range of cosmetic and skin health procedures. The clinic is directed by Dr. Robert Sleightholm, a Board Certified Plastic Surgeon who has been dedicated to plastic and cosmetic surgery for 20 plus years. The practice offers a full range of plastic surgery services such as botox, augmentation, liposuction and more. For more information, please visit: http://www.bramptoncosmetic.com/