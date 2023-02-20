Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2023 -- Unforgiveness will choke the spirit of a man, but forgiveness will help him reach his full potential. Dr. Robert Smith, Jr. joins The Good Good Life this week to open his heart to the listeners as he shares the message of how "God is able to recycle, reclaim, and restore the brokenness in our lives."



After his son, Tony, was murdered in 2010, Dr. Smith lived the extraordinary example of love and forgiveness as he ministered to his son's murderer. With strength that some may not understand, Dr. Smith and his wife took refuge in the promises of God as they grieved the loss of their son.



It has been written of Dr. Smith, Jr. that "he is a man whom God has allowed to suffer in many ways because He trusts him to minister out of brokenness."



Don't miss this moving episode with a stirring message of love and forgiveness.



https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/4112/the-good-good-life