Dr. Roland Reeves Named Director of Addiction Services at Sacred Heart Hospital on the Emerald Coast

Destin, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2013 -- Dr. Roland Reeves, MD, FACS, ASAM has been named the Director of Addiction Services for Sacred Heart Hospital on the Emerald Coast.



Five people in Florida die every day as a direct result of prescription drug overdoses. Drug-related deaths have more than doubled since the early 1980s. There are more deaths, illness, and disabilities from substance abuse than from any other preventable health condition. Today, one in four deaths is attributable to alcohol, tobacco, and illicit drug use. Substance and alcohol abuse now kills more people than motor vehicle accidents in the U.S. (Source: Partnership for a Drug-Free America®)



Doctor Terrance Roland Reeves, MD is medical director of Destin Recovery Addiction Treatment Center and the South Walton Medical Center. He is a member of the American Society of Addiction Medicine, and a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons. He has been triple Board Certified in General Surgery, Vascular Surgery, and Addiction Medicine. After Medical School at the University of South Florida, He completed his internship and residency in General Surgery at Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, going on to complete a Vascular Fellowship at the University of Tennessee, and training as an Endovascular Associate at Stanford University. After practicing as a vascular surgeon for fourteen years in the US Navy and serving as Head, Division of Vascular Surgery at Naval Medical Center San Diego he entered private practice in 2002. Because of a long-standing passion, he began caring for patients with addiction issues in addition to his vascular work. He is now focused entirely on Addiction Medicine.



Dr. Reeves and his medical team at Destin Recovery Center use evidence-based medicine and treat addiction as a chronic disease. They treat the disease of addiction and substance abuse with the same rigorous methodology as you would treat diabetes, heart disease or depression. Treatment involves the latest science that combines medical therapy and private, one-on-one counseling.



According to a five-year national study [here] released in June of 2012 by The National Center on Addiction and Substance Abuse at Columbia University (CASA Columbia) most providers of addiction treatment are addiction counselors who are not required to have any medical training. Further the report concluded that "the vast majority of people in need of addiction treatment do not receive anything that approximates evidence-based care." The report added, "Only a small fraction of individuals receive interventions or treatment consistent with scientific knowledge about what works." Frankly, Dr. Reeves believes if you have a disease you need to involve a physician for treatment.



Dr. Reeves, MD treats addiction as a chronic disease; most treatment centers typically address it as an acute condition and do not include the necessary long term disease management. According to Dr.Reeves, every treatment should include medical treatment by a hands-on addiction doctor combined with cognitive therapy and self-help. Dr. Reeves is an intricate part of the patient's treatment planning and conducts multiple groups and individual sessions with all patients. He and his staff are committed to overhauling the current intervention and treatment approaches and to bring practice in line with scientific evidence. "This complex disease involves changes in the structure and function of the brain. This requires not only therapists and peer groups, but the ongoing involvement of a physician," says Dr. Reeves.



Destin Recovery's New Drug and Alcohol Treatment Facility.

Destin Recovery's new alcohol and drug treatment facility will allow patient housing on the beautifuland tranquil sugar-sand beaches of Destin, Florida. The beaches of Destin are rated among thebest in the world and will provide the atmosphere amenable to true recovery. It will allow the integration of nature's therapeutic beauty and the development of inner peace necessary for long lasting recovery and restored health. The treatment facilities are Class A resort quality providing comfortable and peaceful housing during the process of recovery.



More on Sacred Heart Hospital on the Emerald Coast.

Sacred Heart Hospital on the Emerald Coast is part of Ascension Health, the country's largest non-profit catholic system located east of Destin in Walton County. Since opening its doors to patient care in January 2003, the not-for-profit hospital has grown steadily and continues to fulfill its mission to improve the health of the community at large, with special attention to service of the poor.



The hospital offers a wide range of medical and surgical services, including acute care, general and specialized surgery, cardiac diagnostics, joint replacement program, cancer care, comprehensive radiology and laboratory services, rehabilitation, as well as 24-hour emergency care. Our newest additions provide comprehensive care to women of all ages, featuring the Olson Women's Diagnostic Center and the Family Birth Place.



With over 95 physicians on staff, Sacred Heart continually recruits high quality physicians to the area, including specialists for lung diseases, urological problems, allergies, ear, nose and throat surgery, eye diseases, heart disorders, women's and children's health, interventional radiology and vascular surgery.Our healthcare team would not be complete without the addition of over 200 community volunteers who add a special touch to everyone they meet.