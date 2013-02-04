Dr. Roller Shop Brings South Korean Dermatological Innovation to the US Market

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2013 -- Skincare is a huge industry in the US and is still growing year on year and is considered the jewel in the crown of the beauty products market. With such a burgeoning demand for products that can improve skin health and vitality, it is no surprise that new innovations are common. The latest of these is the Derma Roller, an alternative to microdermabrasion created in South Korea, now newly available in the US thanks to Dr. Roller Shop.



A Derma Roller is a small hand held device that is mainly used for Collagen Induction Therapy (CIT). As the user rolls it onto their skin, it triggers the process of regeneration by signaling your body to naturally produce new collagen and elastin, the proteins that make up most of the dermis. This is considered a less aggressive form of microdermabrasion and is already proving popular among those with sensitive skin.



A Skin Roller can be used for a variety of skin problems, including alopecia, wrinkles, scars and acne, skin discoloration, hyper-pigmentation, uneven skin tone, cellulite, stretch marks, large or open pores and loose or sagging skin. The natural regenerative effects of the stimulation have been shown to positively affect all these conditions.



The Dr. Roller uses a cross line needle arrangement and is gamma sterilized, using medical grade stainless steel fine needles similar to those used in acupuncture, with an ergonomic easy-hold handle and is fully FDA certified.



The online store provides full product descriptions replete with high quality imagery and information on the best use of the different varieties available.



A spokesperson for Dr. Roller Shop explained, “In America we’re used to being at the forefront of innovation, and there’s certainly a hunger for the latest and best approaches to skin care. In this case, our friends in South Korea have created a little miracle worker and we want to make sure Americans can take advantage of this amazing product. That’s why we’ve reduced all our prices to celebrate its introduction to the market and give everyone a chance to try it out.”



