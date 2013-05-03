Dr Ruben Seetharamdoo Awarded the "Health Coach of the Year" in the UK by APCTC

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2013 -- Dr. Ruben Sherandra Seetharamdoo, or "Ruben," as his friends around the world know him, was recently voted the Health Coach of the Year by the Association of Professional Coaches Trainers and Consultants (APCTC).



Ruben said he was honoured and humbled when it was announced he received the award on the 22nd of March 2013 at the Gala Dinner of the APCTC in Central London.(APCTC.com)



“This means a lot to me, to be recognized by my peers for this work. It further underscores the important of my work and its relevance in the world today,” he said. “This award has also convinced me to work that much harder.”



Simon Morrison , a member of APCTC said he felt the award was well-deserved and further proves the seriousness and weight of the award.



“When someone like Dr. Ruben is nominated and then wins and you look at his CV and the work he’s done, you realize Ruben is no lightweight. You also come to understand this award is not given lightly,” Mr. Morrison said. “To even be considered for this award, a person has to be at the top of the profession. They have be experts in the field. Ruben is all of that and more.”



Dr. Ruben thanked the APCTC for the award and the nomination. He also thanked all those who voted for him.



“I am beyond please to be associated with people who are the best in their fields. I have learned much from people like Topher, Dan Bradbury and the other staffers at the APCTC,” he said. “At the same time, I hope I have been able to share knowledge to many which has helped them in their journey through life to have optimal health and boundless Energy.”



Ruben’s wellness company, Unleash the Alchemist Within Ltd, covers a wide variety of health and wellness needs ranging from simply getting and staying in shape to sleep , headache problems and nutritional microscopy. He also blogs about health and wellness issues at his website http://www.drrubenseetharamdoo.com .



His work has changed the lives, for the better, or thousands of UK citizens and people around the world.



“Ruben is dedicated to cutting through the typical overly-hyped fitness nonsense that is running rampant in today's health and wellness industry and offers tried and true, well grounded principles for creating a foundation of health in your life,” Mr. Bradbury said.



Ruben applies is his 15+ years of education and experience in human psychology, Science , health and wellness to help people build a toolkit-for-life, full of concepts and techniques to apply in daily endeavors, in transforming the quality of life and in creating best outcomes in life.



“I understand that there is no one-size fits all approach to achieving optimal health . Not everyone wants the same kind of life anyway,” he said. “My approach is to help and motivate you to reach the health goals you have set for yourself faster ”



For more information about Ruben, visit

Website: http://www.drrubenseetharamdoo.com

Email: ruben@drrubenseetharamdoo.com