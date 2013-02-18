Dr Sara Gottfried Announces New Book with Video Trailer

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2013 -- Women’s health comes with its own particular set of challenges and vulnerabilities that can only truly be understood by respecting that women’s medical needs are often distinct from men’s. One woman who has made that her mission is Dr Sara Gottfried, who has a high-profile personality and has featured on national TV as a voice for natural solutions to feminine issues. Her wisdom has now been compiled into a book, The Hormone Cure, which she has announced with a video trailer.



The multimedia approach has been designed to plug into the habits of users who find their news increasingly online, where video is a far more popular medium. Directed by Official Multimedia, The Hormone Cure video trailer runs at just over a minute, tailored to the attention most online users are willing to give.



In that time, it tells a story of a high profile, successful woman in an urban metropolis setting out to share her secrets to feeling vital “from cells to soul”, with Sara showing her own vitality and femininity and giving an insight into the kind of knowledge people will gain from book to help them regaining hormonal balance. Dr Christiane Northrup claims that Sara is the “leading edge” of “the medicine of the future”. Put in such strong terms, it’s no surprise the video has attracted almost 10,000 views in its first week.



The book is due to be released March 18th, 2013, but her website is currently inviting people to pre-order The Hormone Cure now for an exclusive incentive- one month’s access to Dr Sara’s Get Vital Stay Vital inner circle.



A spokesperson for Sara explained, “Everyone on the team is hugely excited about the book, we’ve obviously had the opportunity to read an advanced copy and we’re amazed by how enriching the content has been for us in our daily lives. As that learning makes a difference over years, not just weeks, the ultimate effect will be extraordinary. The pre-order gives people exclusive access to the inner circle, so they can get their questions answered by Sara herself.”



About Dr Sara Gottfried

Dr Sara Gottfried is a Harvard Gynecologist and TV Doctor who has made appearances on the Ricki Lake show, ABC 2020 and Fox News, with press in the magazines like Cosmopolitan, Glamour and The Huffington Post. She offers natural remedy treatments for a host of women’s medical issues including those affecting energy, mood, sex drive and metabolism. For more information, please visit: http://www.saragottfriedmd.com