Join Fawzya Khosti, International Talk Radio Host on VoiceAmerica, and Experts, for "Set Your Kids Up for Success"

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2021 -- VoiceAmerica: the leader in online media broadcasting and the largest producer and distributor of live internet talk radio, proudly announced today the host from radio program “Focus on Success” will be sponsoring six, one-hour presentations during a three-day Summit, June 7th, 8th, and 9th.



This summit will offer two speakers each day, 4:00pm PST and 5:00pm PST. Speakers are experts in their field and will provide tips and strategies relevant to helping parents of school age children address current everyday challenges, such as executive function, navigating the public educational system, parental relationships, and the impact they have on children, parental communication, navigating the private educational system for your special needs child and general mental health.



The Expert Speakers are as follows:

Monday, June 7th at 4:00pm PT: Fawzya Khosti, C.HT., M.A.Ed./C.I., Ed.D. (abd): How Executive Function Manifests in Everyday Life and Tips to Help Your Child Succeed.



Monday, June 7th at 5:00pm PT: Dr. Sarah Bald, Recognizing Common Mental Health Issues. Does Your Child need Therapy?



Tuesday, June 8th at 4:00pm PT: Clarissa Abijaoude, M.A. and Jessica Kasten, M.A., Nurturing Diverse Learners Throughout Their Educational Journey



Tuesday, June 8th at 5:00pm PT Dr. Brett Andersen, Navigating the Public Educational System.



Wednesday, June 9th at 4:00pm PT: Dr. Mark Shelley and Kent Shelley, M.R.E., The Importance of Parental Relationships and How They Impact Children



Wednesday, June 9th at 5:00pm PT: Matthew Huffhines, M.S.: Tips for Parents to Help Children Improve Communication Skills.



Register for the FREE "Set Your Kids Up for Success" Summit by June 7, 2021 by Clicking on the following link: https://vgk.ck.page/2b54078f01. The Summit will be presented live via Zoom and you will receive a Zoom link via email by June 7, 2021.



Fawzya Khosti is the live international talk radio host of Focus on Success, that is broadcast live every Wednesday at 9am Pacific Time on the VoiceAmerica's Empowerment Channel (https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/4000/focus-on-success) where you can listen live and on-demand.



About Host Fawzya Khosti, C.HT., M.A.Ed./C.I., Ed.D. (abd):

Fawzya Khosti is an Executive Function Coach and host of Focus on Success with Fawzya Khosti on VoiceAmerica's Empowerment Channel. Fawzya started her own practice as an Executive Function Coach over five years ago and has helped numerous students with challenges such as dyslexia, dysgraphia, autism, anxiety, AH/HD, mTBI, twice exceptional, and memory issues their executive function skills and become more successful. In 2021, Fawzya started her live international talk radio show. She interviews experts and professionals with intention of helping others live their best life.



About Guest Dr. Brett Andersen

Dr. Brett Andersen is a licensed psychologist and a nationally certified school psychologist in Phoenix, AZ. His background includes extensive advanced neuropsychological experience including a two-year postdoctoral residency in clinical neuropsychology. He has over 10 years' experience evaluating children and adolescents with a wide range of psychological and neuropsychological conditions. In particular, he has performed numerous evaluations for gifted placement. He also consults with gifted and talented teachers that are struggling with instructing and motivating their students. He currently works in private practice and in a local school district.



About Guest Dr. Sarah Bald

Sarah Bald is the founder and clinical psychologist of NEST Psychological. Dr. Bald obtained her Doctoral and Master's degrees in Clinical Psychology at the Arizona School of Professional Psychology. She completed her pre-doctoral internship with the Avondale Elementary School District to fully understand and appreciate the learning environments of her clients. Her post-doctoral fellowship in pediatric neuropsychology was under Dr. Paul Beljan at Beljan Psychological Services, where she continued to practice after licensure. Clinical experience includes pediatric neuropsychology, child and family psychotherapy, and parenting. She also assists families in navigating the special education process through education and advocacy. Dr. Bald has presented her research at the annual scientific conferences of the American Neurological Association and the Gerontological Society of America. Her research interests include lifespan development, twice exceptionalism, and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder.



About Guest Clarissa Abijaoude, M.A.

Clarissa is your connection to Fusion Scottsdale's community events, professional referrals, and enrollment options. She received her B.A. in Psychology from the University of Arizona and her M.A. in Marriage and Family Therapy from USC. Clarissa has been with Fusion Academy since 2011.



About Guest Jessica Kasten, M.A.

Jessica joined Fusion Academy in 2019, serving as the Assistant Director, and launching our beautiful Scottsdale campus. Jessica earned a bachelor's degree in Liberal Studies from Hope International University before moving on to complete a Master of Arts in Teaching from the University of Southern California. She is currently pursuing her doctorate through Grand Canyon University. Over the past decade, Jessica has dedicated herself to educating students throughout Arizona.



About Guest Dr. Mark Shelley

Mark holds a Ph.D. degree in Urban Studies (an interdisciplinary degree in sociology, history and urban planning) from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, Masters degrees in Cross-cultural Studies (Fuller Theological Seminary, Pasadena, CA) and Educational Psychology (California State University-Northridge), and a Bachelor's degree in History from York University in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. He has authored articles/chapters in several journals and books, including the Encyclopedia of American Immigration, Introduction to Sociology: A Collaborative Approach, and Perspectives on Milwaukee's Past. He is co-author of a book with his brother, entitled Relationship Owner's Manual: A Guide to Creating and Repairing Your Relationship.



About Guest Kent Shelley, M.R.E.

Kent Shelley enjoys life with his wife, family, and friends along the shores of Lake Huron, in Goderich, Ontario, Canada. For 40 years, in a variety of settings, he has offered relationship counselling and coaching for students, teens, individuals, partners, parents, and families. Kent holds a B.Sc. in Environmental Science and Psychology (York University, Toronto), Master's Degree in Education (Cincinnati Christian University), and Certification in Choice Theory and Reality Therapy (William Glasser Institute). Kent presently works as a Registered Psychotherapist and Certified Life Coach.



About Guest Mathew Huffines, M.S.

Matthew is currently a State Certified Speech-Language Pathologist Assistant working with individuals of all ages with communication disorders. He graduated with his Bachelor's in Speech and Hearing Science from Arizona State University in 2018 and is currently pursuing a Master's in Communication Disorders from Emerson College. He has 3 years of experience with Early Childhood Habilitation and Behavior Analysis techniques. Matt believes in taking a holistic approach to intervention while working in a team to provide the best service for each individual.



About Host Fawzya Khosti, C.HT., M.A.Ed./C.I., Ed.D. (abd)

She has extensive experience working in the field of education and finds great joy in working with her students holistically. Some of her experience includes teaching Psychology 101 at Yavapai College, working as faculty and curriculum designer at Western Governors University, and designing curriculum for United Nations Office of Project Services (UNOPS).



About Focus on Success Show

Wednesday at 9am Pacific Time on VoiceAmerica's Empowerment Channel

Focus on Success is designed to improve your quality of life by offering solutions to everyday problems with the intention of promoting success. If you are anyone who has executive function challenges, you may need to improve your time management, organization, planning, prioritization, attention, focus, memory or problem-solving skills. We discuss topics such as, what executive function is, and the most common ways executive function challenges will manifest in everyday life, in children and adults. We speak to professionals such as counselors, educators and psychologists who offer their perspective and professional expertise, as well as their recommendations to improve your life. Focus on Success is broadcast live every Wednesday at 9 AM Pacific Time on the VoiceAmerica Empowerment Channel.https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/4000/focus-on-success



About VoiceAmerica

VoiceAmerica is the original digital broadcast company for the production and delivery of Live Internet Talk Radio programming and continues to be the industry leader in digital media, marketing, and distribution.



Learn more at http://www.voiceamerica.com.



For more information about the VoiceAmerica Talk Radio Network, or our parent company, World Talk Radio, LLC, call 855-877-4666.