Dr. Sarah Mess Meets Increased Demand of Met Getting Plastic Surgery

Columbia, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2013 -- Plastic surgery is something that helps a person look years younger. In addition, plastic surgery can increase a person’s self-esteem and help them maintain a more youthful appearance. Reconstructive or plastic surgery can produce some amazing results.



In the past, the majority of plastic surgery patients were women. However, over the past 30 years the percentage of men having cosmetic procedures has increased significantly.



Dr. Sarah Mess has noticed the increase in male patients at her clinic in Columbia, MD. Dr. Mess is realizing that even men want to reduce the signs of aging and have simple alterations to look more youthful. There are a variety of reasons as to why men are having plastic surgery and they are starting to show up at plastic surgery clinic, like Dr. Mess’s in Maryland, more frequently.



First, many men want to sustain a youthful appearance especially within a competitive workplace. Men who look younger may actually receive better job offers. In addition, a man who maintains a youthful appearance within the workplace may end up being more productive. Therefore, staying young and fit definitely has its benefits especially where jobs are concerned.



A man may be more conscious of lines and wrinkles around the eye area. Therefore, a man may have plastic surgery in an effort to reduce any embarrassing lines or wrinkles around the eyes and face. Plastic surgery of this nature can naturally increase self-esteem as well as making a person look years younger.



In addition to diet and working out, men can still develop fat deposits around the stomach area. Plastic surgery can help remove excess fat, which may develop especially after age 40. Therefore, plastic surgery to remove fat can only improve the male body significantly.



Essentially, men may also have plastic or reconstructive surgery to improve their overall body image. Removal of fat through a surgical procedure is relatively safe and it has produced exceptional results. For instance, A man may have a large nose that makes him feel self-conscious. A cosmetic procedure can correct a large nose giving it a smaller and more pleasing appearance.



Dr. Mess offers all of the procedures at her clinic as she notices men wanting to look younger, reduce fat, eliminate wrinkles and alter features that are less appealing. Dr. Mess is a respected Columbia plastic surgeon for both women and men now, and she provides service for the greater Baltimore area.



So, no longer is it taboo for a man to have plastic surgery. It’s actually becoming the norm today and Dr. Mess is more than happy to provide surgical procedures for both men and women.



About Dr. Sarah Mess

Dr. Sarah Mess provides plastic surgery in Columbia, MD for both men and women. She provides a full line of plastic surgery approaches for all body styles and shapes. Each approach is truly unique to the patient and created to enhance the body completely. Dr. Mess provides a boost of health and confidence for every patient she treats and is well known for her service.



Contact:

Dr. Sarah Mess

410.910.2350

10700 Charter Dr.

Suite 330

Columbia, MD 21044

URL: http://www.sarahmessmd.com/