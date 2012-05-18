Dr. Sean P. Mahoney Effectively Helps Patients of All Ages With Chiropractic

Colchester, VT -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/18/2012 -- The oldest of four brothers, Dr. Sean P. Mahoney was the first of them to start a chiropractic career after 10 years of college. His brothers quickly followed him in the very same profession. And now, between them, they have almost 100 years of practice experience.



Dr. Mahoney is dedicated to his patients, whom not only he assists when they need him, but he gives them step-by-step guides for specific strengthening moves, stretches and exercises so that the cure can continue outside of his studio and follow them in their lives.



He has a large amount of knowledge, expertise and experience that will help him assist properly every single patient; so far, he has assisted over 7,700 individuals of all ages, who reach him in his studios in the Burlington area and Waitsfield, Vermont. The doctor also handles patients that come to him from VT, NH, NY, MA, Quebec and Ontario.



The practice used by Dr. Mahoney is targeted to every single patient: with their wellbeing the only goal in his mind, the doctor wants to be sure to completely understand what the problems are, before beginning any treatment on any patient. The relationship with his patients is as important as the treatment.



And since every patient is different, that’s why the doctor spends a lot of time with them, knowing them, learning about their habits, understanding what they do in their day-to-day life, and correcting them or giving suggestions on how to improve their life and the life of their body.



Young, adult, elderly patients – Dr. Mahoney helps everyone who is in need of his cure. And every cure is aimed to eliminate the problem that bothers the patient, no matter if it’s a small joint problem or a big spine emergency: every patient is equally important, and every patient is satisfactory cured.



The doctor has a useful website, that gives his patients access to useful information and tips. This is an informative website and it is also an interactive one. Here, people of all ages will be able to find the help they need with problems like neck and back pain, sciatica, chronic joint pain and more. He also specializes in Burlington, VT disc herniation and is one of the best Burlington, VT chiropractors.



Dr. Mahoney is a specialist in the chiropractic treatment of all these pains – a non-invasive and effective cure aimed at specific parts of the human body. Surgery is not always the only option. Dr. Mahoney offers a very helpful alternative.



