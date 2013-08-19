Dr. Sean Zielinski Celebrates 1 Year Anniversary with Trillium Dental

Lansing, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- The Doctors and Staff at Trillium Dental are pleased to announce the exemplary performance of their new Associate, Dr. Zielinski. Dr Sean has become an important member of the Trillium Dental Wellness Team, providing more that 1 year of service with the practice.



He has allowed Trillium Dental to vastly expand its service mix, by offering in-office extractions, root canals, and implants. Patients are pleased to be able to stay at Trillium for these services, as previously they would have been referred to another office.



Dr Sean was a top graduate of his 2011 dental class at U of M Dental School, earning numerous clinical awards, and participating in various dental societies and groups. He has excellent chairside manner, and gets along well with patients and staff.



At Trillium, he has earned the nickname "the singing dentist", as he is known to hum or sing along with the radio as he works. Congratulations and thanks to Dr Sean for his continued service with Trillium.



About Trillium Dental

Trillium Dental Wellness Center has offered reliable general dentistry, advanced restorative, and preventive care dental services to the Greater Lansing Area since 1993. They utilize only the most advanced equipment and techniques available to ensure patient safety and satisfaction. Their inviting office and friendly staff members and Lansing dentists are also committed to making patients feel completely comfortable and at ease during their appointment. Once they have provided their patients with the dental services they need, they also provide them with the education that they need to maintain their bright, beautiful smile from home.To learn more about Trillium Dental please visit: http://www.trilliumdental.com/