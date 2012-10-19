San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2012 -- Optometry has helped millions of people improve the quality of their sight since its formalisation as an art form in the 1600s and later its development into a technical science for the modern era. Today, clear and precise vision is as essential part of everyone’s lives, and is in many cases a legal requirement in common circumstances, such as when driving vehicles. In Mira Mesa, San Diego optometrist Dr Selby OD has created one of the most popular practices in the state for eye care.



Dr Selby OD is the foremost name in Mira Mesa optometry, and this is primarily because their duty of care toward their customers goes the extra mile to distinguish itself from their competitors. The practice has developed a five point charter to elevate their service, promising affordable eye exams, giving detailed explanation of the results including implications and best practice recommendations, a free pair of contact lenses with the exam to trial, a 90 day follow up care policy in case of problems, and expert style guidance on framing choices for face shapes.



This in-depth customer care policy has won many fans among the citizens of San Diego, and extensive testimonials are available for review on their website, as well as boasting the highest review on Yelp.com and an impeccable record for customer service. The company promises to be honest, compassionate, caring and affordable, and according to their record, they succeed in every aspect.



A spokesperson for the practice explained,



“Dr. Nick Selby has distinguished himself not through ruthless business strategy but through considerate craftsmanship, and it goes to show that although his practice is not as well-known as the high street household names, it is the best loved by those who know about it, and it’s business has grown out of his care and dedication to his customers. It’s a small business success story in an economic time that doesn’t support many of those, and it’s down to taking a qualitative rather than quantitative attitude to doing business.”



About Dr Selby OD

Dr Selby OD is an optometry office in San Diego. They have the best customer service record with the highest rated reviews of any optometrist in San Diego. They have been established and practicing in San Diego since 1975, and are the largest single practice for contact lens fittings and sales in San Diego. For more information, please visit: http://drselbyod.com/