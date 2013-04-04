Dr. Seymour Weaver Asks - What's Under That Weave

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/04/2013 -- Women who have experienced hair loss often think that a weave is the answer that they are looking for, filling in their missing hair and adding body to their thinning hair. Unfortunately, weaves are not the answer, they are a part of the problem. Many women continue to cover up their hair loss with a weave, instead of getting a medical diagnosis, until the fateful day comes when they realize that they don’t have hair to attach their weave to anymore. Seymour Weaver III, MD helps women to avoid the disaster of having no hair at all in his new book, Dr. Weaver’s Black Hair Loss Guide: How to Stop Thinning Hair and Avoid Permanent Baldness.



Dr. Weaver offers a comprehensive examination of hair loss, diagnosis, and treatment, including what patients can expect at their hair loss evaluation appointment, what to do if you are experiencing hair loss, and questions and answers about hair loss. Readers will come away with the knowledge that covering up their scalp is not the answer: literally getting to the “root” of the problem and exploring whether it is scalp infection, medication, genetics, or hair styling that is causing hair to fall out is the answer. Dr. Weaver is an expert in his field, with over thirty years in practice, a well-respected dermatology business in Houston, and celebrity patients.



“What’s under your weave?” can be a scary question, but until women ask themselves this question, they cannot seek the treatment that they need and start the road to recovery and regrowth. If it goes unanswered, permanent baldness is an all-too-real possibility.



About Dr. Seymour Weaver

Dr. Weaver is board certified in dermatology and a member of many medical organizations (American Academy of Dermatology, American Medical Association, American Society of Dermatologic Surgery, American Society for Liposuction Surgery, Houston Dermatological Society, National Medical Association, Texas Dermatological Society, Texas Medical Association) and is specifically recognized for his expertise in anti-aging dermatology, treating hairloss and scalp disorders, dermatological laser procedures with capabilities to treat skin of every color, and surgical and non-surgical body shaping procedures.



He received his medical degree from Baylor College of Medicine. He completed a medical internship at Los Angeles County/USC medical center and dermatology training at Martin Luther King, Jr. Medical Center in Los Angeles. He also studied tropical dermatology in Nairobi, Kenya at the Kenyatta National Hospital.



For more information, please visit http://BlackHairLossGuide.com

and http://drseymourweaver.com

“Like” Dr. Seymour Weaver on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/DrSeymourWeaver.

Follow Dr. Seymour Weaver on Twitter @DrSeymourWeaver.



For media inquiries or to request an interview, please contact:

Dr. Seymour Weaver

drweaver@drseymourweaver.com

281.395.7770