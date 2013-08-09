Dr. Seymour Weaver to Be Featured on the Nappturalite Radio Show with Host Dawn Yerger August 19th

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2013 -- “We are very exited to have Dr. Weaver on our show and share his expertise from his new book with our listeners.” Dawn Yerger



Nappturalite Radio was birthed out of the fascination and love of Black natural hair, natural beauty, and the natural lifestyle. The weekly internet radio broadcast is hosted and produced by Dawn Yerger, a woman that is passionate about natural beauty and all of its social implications.



As a co-host on the Jaye Today Radio Show (hosted by Jaye Reliford), Dawn shared with the cast and the audience her experience of doing the “big chop”. As she shared the experience, she thought about how fun and inspirational it would be to share her new journey with others on a radio show dedicated to natural hair. Immediately, she asked Jaye, who had been a natural for 10 years, to join her as a co-host. The Nappturalite Radio Show was born. The show has been heard over 150,000 times from listeners all over the globe.



Because the show covers topics beyond hair, it engages the audience in a unique way and promotes the belief that making the decision to wear natural hair affects all areas of life. The show revolves around natural hair but relates topics like skin care, relationships, self esteem, creativity, health, fitness, beauty and entrepreneurship to the life of the everyday Nappturalite.



Nappturalite Radio has featured many well-known experts and celebrities in the natural hair community, including actress, Kim Coles, Grammy-award winning singer, Chrisette Michele, “Nappily Ever After” author, Trisha R. Thomas, Chris-Tia Donaldson, author of “Thank God I’m Natural: The Ultimate Guide to Caring for and Maintaining Natural Hair”, Del Sandeen, Black Hair Expert on About.com, R&B singer, Dwele., and speaker/author from “The Secret”, Lisa Nichols.



Dr. Weaver says, “My focus as a health and wellness enthusiast is to help provide "Solutions for Lifelong Health and Beauty. I have seen far too many Black females cry in my office upon discovering the presence of scarring and permanent baldness on their scalps, so I am totally zoned in to help educate the community about a variety of hair loss conditions and help prevent preventable baldness as much as possible.



Listeners can tune in live at http://www.nappturaliteradio.com or catch the replays on our site or on iTunes



Original news article here http://blackhairlossguide.com/in-the-news/



About Dr. Seymour Weaver

Dr. Seymour Weaver is board-certified in dermatology and a member of many medical organizations (American Academy of Dermatology, American Medical Association, American Society of Dermatologic Surgery, American Society for Liposuction Surgery, Houston Dermatological Society, National Medical Association, Texas Dermatological Society, Texas Medical Association) and is specifically recognized for his expertise in anti-aging dermatology, treating hair loss and scalp disorders, dermatological laser procedures with capabilities to treat skin of every color, and surgical and non-surgical body-shaping procedures.

He received his medical degree from Baylor College of Medicine. He completed a medical internship at Los Angeles County/USC medical center and dermatology training at Martin Luther King, Jr. Medical Center in Los Angeles. He also studied tropical dermatology in Nairobi, Kenya at the Kenyatta National Hospital.



For more information, please visit http://www.drwdermatology.com/ and http://BlackHairLossGuide.com.



“Like” Dr. Seymour Weaver on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/DrSeymourWeaver andhttps://www.facebook.com/DrSeymourWeaversBlackHairLossGuide.



Follow Dr. Seymour Weaver on Twitter @DrSeymourWeaver and @BlackHairLossDr