Dr. Shantzer Announces CEREC Single-Visit Tooth Restoration Technology

Richboro, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2013 -- Dr. Shantzer, a leading cosmetic dentist of Bucks County, PA, is pleased to announce that his office continues to offer the CEREC single-visit tooth restoration technology in his Richboro office. With the new restoration process, which uses high-grade ceramic material, allows patients to have their teeth restored to look natural again. Dr. Shantzer is now accepting appointments for the new CEREC procedure.



During the appointment, Dr. Shantzer will describe the entire process in detail with his patients, answering any questions or concerns they may have. During the CEREC procedure, a thin layer of reflective powder will be applied to the tooth the patient wants restored. Using a 3D imaging camera, a photo of the tooth will be taken and used to create the restoration out of a piece of ceramic material. Dr. Shantzer will then use a state-of-the-art adhesion to bond the restoration to the tooth.



The new CEREC technology presents many advantages to patients. In a single visit to Dr. Shantzer’s office, patients can have their tooth restored, saving a patient a considerable amount of time. Not only is the restoration completed in one visit but there are no impressions ( which can cause gagging) necessary. One visit means only one shot! CEREC technology uses an enhanced ceramic, which is stronger and more efficient than the traditional layering and pressing methods and gives beautiful cosmetics. Since the restoration is metal free there is no chance of graying at the gumline.



Because Dr. Shantzer stays up-to-date with the latest advancements in dental procedures, patients of his recommend him to friends and family looking for a cosmetic dentist in Bucks County, PA. “Dr. Shantzer is very knowledgeable and up to date with his procedures. He & his staff are always very thorough and pleasant. They make going to the dentist a pleasure. Highly recommended.”-Terim, patient testimonial from Demandforce.



About Dr. Shantzer

For the past 14 years, Dr. Shantzer has provided the Richboro community with the highest quality of dental care possible. Dr. Shantzer truly enjoys working with his staff and helping each patient maintain and find solutions to their dental needs and wants. Anyone who comes to the office knows Dr. Shantzer and his staff pride themselves on keeping up with the latest dental technologies available to deliver most efficient, effective and affordable dental care. The results are happy, healthy patients with beautiful smiles that last a lifetime.



For more information, please visit http://www.dynamitesmiles.com/.