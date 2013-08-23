Dr. Shantzer Announces Computer-Guided Implant Placement Services This September

Richboro, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- Dr. Shantzer is pleased to announce that his Richboro office will be presenting patients with computer-guided implant placement services this September. New and returning patients can make an appointment by calling 215-259-5880. By presenting his patients with the latest procedure for dental implants in Richboro, Dr. Shantzer is able to lead the surrounding dental community into the future, while leaving every patient who comes in for the service with a healthy happy smile. The computer-guided implant placement procedure is just one of the latest advancements in technology Dr. Shantzer and his staff uses in his office.



The Cone Beam X-Ray machine is used to successfully place implants with the lowest chance of surgical complications. Dr. Shantzer is able to perform dental implant placement more conveniently because the Cone Beam X-Ray machine allows him to more accurately see underneath the surgical site and the surrounding areas. The new Cone Beam X-Ray machine cuts down on the procedure time and offers a greater success rate. All of the surgeries held in the office are performed using computer-generated implant guide templates. Implant placement surgery, using the computer-generated templates, allows for less trauma to the surrounding tissue. Patients will expect a minimal post operative discomfort, faster healing time and quicker implant integration, which will make them more comfortable about visiting the dentist serving Newtown, PA in the future.



Patients of Dr. Shantzer, who are considering getting dental implants, can feel free to call to make an appointment, or speak with him in person at his office. By visiting Dr. Shantzer in person, patients will get a better idea of how the procedure works and how easy and effective it can be. Dr. Shantzer and his friendly highly skilled and compassionate staff are committed to making the visit to their office a positive experience. Not only will patients experience the benefits of having a healthier mouth and beautiful smile, but they will also feel like part of the Richboro Dental Excellence family.



About Dr. Shantzer

For the past 14 years, Dr. Shantzer has provided the Richboro community with the highest quality of dental care possible. Dr. Shantzer truly enjoys working with his staff and helping each patient maintain and find solutions to their dental needs and wants. Anyone who comes to the office knows Dr. Shantzer and his staff pride themselves on keeping up with the latest dental technologies available to deliver most efficient, effective and affordable dental care. Dr Shantzer has technology that less than 1% of the dental offices have worldwide. The results are happy, healthy patients with beautiful smiles that last a lifetime.



For more information, please visit http://www.dynamitesmiles.com/.