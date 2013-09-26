Dr. Shantzer Announces Patient Appreciation Giveaway Contest

Richboro, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- Dr. Shantzer, a leading cosmetic dentist of Richboro, is pleased to announce his patient appreciation giveaway contest. Dr. Shantzer would like to give back to his loyal patients by offering the winner of the contest a complimentary iPad mini. He is giving patients a chance to win one of the most sought-after items on the market today. People who are interested in winning an iPad mini need to first become a patient Dr. Shantzer by December 2, 2013. Once a person becomes a patient, their name will be entered into the drawing, earning them a “point.”



Patients can earn more points by referring a family member or friend to Dr. Shantzer’s office. For each new patient the person refers back to his office before December 2, 2013, the person will have their name entered again into the drawing, earning him (or her) an extra point.



There are two ways for an entrant to win the prize. One way is by having the most points earned by December 2nd, 2013. If there happens to be a tie for first place, a name will be drawn at random and awarded the prize. After one person wins the Ipad mini, the remaining contestants will have a chance to win a $100 cash prize. Each of the remaining entries will be entered into a drawing for the cash prize.



For more information on how to enter into the contest, please contact the office by calling 215-259-5880. People are also welcome to schedule an appointment with Dr. Shantzer for preventative dental care. Dr. Shantzer is not only committed to giving away free prizes for his patients, but he is also committed to giving his patients healthy teeth and a beautiful smiles for a lifetime. For unmatched services including orthodontics, cosmetic bonding, bridges or dental implants in Richboro, contact Dr. Shantzer’s office today.



About Dr. Shantzer

For the past 14 years, Dr. Shantzer has provided the Richboro community with the highest quality of dental care possible. Dr. Shantzer truly enjoys working with his staff and helping each patient maintain and find solutions to their dental needs and wants. Anyone who comes to the office knows Dr. Shantzer and his staff pride themselves on keeping up with the latest dental technologies available to deliver most efficient, effective and affordable dental care. The results are happy, healthy patients with beautiful smiles that last a lifetime.



For more information, please visit http://www.dynamitesmiles.com/.