Dr. Shantzer Introduces Waterlase MD Laser Treatment to His Richboro, PA Office

Richboro, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2013 -- Dr. Shantzer is pleased to introduce the Waterlase MD laser treatment to his Richboro, PA practice. Waterlase MD provides a minimally invasive, precise, and comfortable alternative to traditional treatments of general and cosmetic dentistry. The treatment works without the use of heat, vibration, or drilling, reducing the anxiety patients may have when receiving dental care. The introduction of Waterlase MD to Dr. Shantzer’s office in Richboro is just one of the many innovative alternatives the dentist uses for patients receiving cosmetic dentistry. Individuals looking for a dentist in Newtown or Warminster can contact Dr. Shantzer’s practice for Waterlase MD treatment.



Utilizing advanced laser technology, the Waterlase MD carries many benefits such as reducing patient anxiety, providing minimally invasive restorations, and significantly reducing the need for local anesthesia in most cases. Patients will find that the Waterlase MD treatment is an easier alternative to consider because fillings can be done without the need for shots or local anesthesia. Imagine leaving the office without that annoying numb sensation. One of the main reasons the Waterlase MD treatment is becoming popular in the dental community is because it will meet the cosmetic dental needs for patients of all ages. The Waterlase MD treatment has been proven to be a successful alternative because it provides patients with more efficient treatment in less time.



By incorporating laser dentistry in his services, Dr. Shantzer has revolutionized the way patients receive dental treatment. By using the Waterlase MD treatment, the progressive dentist in Warminster is able to provide a more comfortable dental experience with long-lasting results. Individuals looking to learn more about the Waterlase MD treatment can contact Dr. Shantzer’s practice by calling 215-259-5880 today to find out if it is the right treatment for them. Dr. Shantzer will answer any questions or concerns an individual has about the treatment.



In many cases even cosmetic gum lift surgery can be accomplished painlessly without injections of local anesthetic. The laser contours gum tissue cleanly with minimal to no bleeding or pain. Healing is completed in a few days instead of a few weeks. The results are truly amazing. If a person has a gummy smile or his or her teeth are boxy looking call for a free consultation today.



About Dr. Shantzer

For the past 14 years, Dr. Shantzer has provided the Richboro community with the highest quality of dental care possible. Dr. Shantzer truly enjoys working with his staff and helping each patient maintain and find solutions to their dental needs and wants. Anyone who comes to the office knows Dr. Shantzer and his staff pride themselves on keeping up with the latest dental technologies available to deliver most efficient, effective and affordable dental care. The results are happy, healthy patients with beautiful smiles that last a lifetime.



