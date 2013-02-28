Dr. Shantzer Is Now Offering CPAP Solutions in Bucks County, PA

Richboro, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2013 -- Recently diagnosed with Sleep Apnea? CPAP mask painful and uncomfortable to wear? For those who are in need of an alternative to CPAP, they can now contact Dr. Shantzer, as he is offering CPAP solutions in Bucks County, PA.



Many people are aware that they snore and feel tired more often than usual, however, most are unaware they could potentially have Sleep Apnea, which is a potentially life-threatening disease. If left untreated, Sleep Apnea can become a serious medical problem that puts a person at risk of having a stroke or heart attack. To remedy Sleep Apnea, doctors often suggest using CPAP (Continuous Positive Air Pressure) therapy to help a person breathe while sleeping. However, CPAP masks can be uncomfortable to wear causing people to not treat their disease. Untreated Sleep Apnea is when it is most dangerous.



The CPAP alternatives Dr. Shantzer provides are able to treat sleep apnea comfortably and effectively. Additionally, the devices he uses are custom-made and able to provide patients with a piece of mind so they will be able to maximize comfort and still maintain good breathing while sleeping. Patients are intolerant to CPAP for different reasons including; claustrophobia, irritations from the mask, restricted feeling with the hose leading to the mask, allergic reactions to some masks. A Many patients feel the CPAP machine is intrusive to their bed partner and it does not fit into their lifestyle. Since CPAP requires electrical power to work, if people enjoy camping or travel CPAP does not work. With the massive power outages of superstorm and Sandy people had no way to use their CPAP machines. However, with Dr. Shantzer’s CPAP alternatives, patients will no longer have a fear of bothering their bed partners or being without power.



For most Medicare patients, Dr. Shantzer’s CPAP solution in Bucks County and Philadelphia can be provided with no out-of-pocket costs. To hear more, a person can give them a call at 215-259-5880, or visit their website at http://www.dynamitesmiles.com.



About Dr. Shantzer

For the past 30 years, Dr. Shantzer has provided the Richboro community with best dental care possible. Dr. Shantzer truly enjoys working with his staff and helping each patient maintain and find solutions to their dental wants and needs. Anyone who comes to the office knows Dr. Shantzer and his staff pride themselves on keeping up with the latest dental technologies available. Dr. Shantzer has new technology which is less than 1% of the practices in the country have to help our patients with solutions to their dental problems. Dr. Shantzer has been providing CPAP solutions in Bucks County since 2006 when they became widely accepted for use by the medical community.