Dr. Shantzer Is Now Taking Appointments for Spring 2013

Richboro, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2013 -- With the turn of the New Year, most of the time people often look for things to improve in their lives. A large number will join a gym, while others will take a step to improve more than just their body image over a few months. Some will even want to make immediate changes such as getting a great new smile. Dr. Shantzer wants to help patients who want to improve their smile and is now taking appointments for spring 2013.



New patients will come to Dr. Shantzer, a dentist in Bucks County, PA, and on their first visit will get a comprehensive dental examination including low dosage digital x-rays. This x-ray allows Dr. Shantzer to view the structure of the patient’s jaw as well as unerrupted teeth. It can help locate malformed roots, and identify tooth decay. This first visit involves a review of the new patient’s medical history as well. Patients should Inform the office if they have experienced recent hospitalization or surgery, or if they have recently been ill. Patients should also inform the doctor of any changes in health or medications. This information will help Dr. Shantzer select the safest and most effective method of treatment custom tailored to each patient’s specific needs and wants.



Being a cosmetic dentist in Richboro, Dr. Shantzer has performed procedures for countless amounts of satisfied patients. Cosmetic dentistry is different from general dental care in that it is both an art and science. Dr. Shantzer is able to offer smile enhancement, restoration, and maintenance treatments for optimal dental health. By using cutting-edge state of the art techniques and advanced materials, Dr. Shantzer’s office proudly offers its patients a beautiful, natural smile and all the benefits that come with it. Most services can be performed in one day!



About Dr. Shantzer

For the past 30 years, Dr. Shantzer has provided the Richboro community with best dental care. Dr. Shantzer truly enjoys working with his staff and helping each patient maintain and find solutions to their dental wants and needs. Anyone who comes to the office knows Dr. Shantzer and his staff pride themselves on keeping up with the latest dental technologies available.



For more information visit http://www.dynamitesmiles.com/