Dr. Shantzer Now Accepting Appointments for Dental Implants This November

Richboro, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- Dr. Shantzer, a leading cosmetic dentist of Bucks County, PA, is pleased to announce he is now accepting appointments for dental implants this November. Because people are living longer than ever, it takes a commitment to maintain a naturally beautiful smile for a lifetime. Sometimes even with the best dental care tooth loss can occur. Dental implants are used to replace teeth that have been lost due to an injury or disease and can have a positive impact on the lives of many around the United States. With the use of dental implants, it is easier than ever to maintain a beautiful smile for a lifetime.



If a patient has experienced the unfortunate circumstance of having a tooth lost due to trauma, Dr. Shantzer will provide a single dental implant and replacement for the missing tooth. If a patient is missing multiple teeth, Dr. Shantzer can strategically place implants to support a bridge, or set of replacement teeth. Patients who are missing all of their teeth can consult with Dr. Shantzer about the use of dental implants to secure non-removable full bridge or stabilize a denture to be secure in position.



Many patients have had positive experiences visiting Dr. Shantzer’s office. According to DemandForce, a rating site for doctors, 100% of patients would refer their friends and family to his office. According to one recent patient, “Chrissy is the best hygienist! She is always so gentle and always pleasant. Dr. Shantzer is friendly, funny and professional and I trust his judgment and care completely.” Current and new patients are encouraged to schedule an appointment with Dr. Shantzer this fall, before the cold winter months arrive. Those with dental insurance should know that they can save money if they get necessary dental work completed before the end of the year. Dental benefits not utilized before year end are lost forever. For services including cosmetic dentistry or dental implants in Richboro, please call Dr. Shantzer’s office at 215-259-5880.



About Dr. Shantzer

For the past 14 years, Dr. Shantzer has provided the Richboro community with the highest quality of dental care possible. Dr. Shantzer truly enjoys working with his staff and helping each patient maintain and find solutions to their dental needs and wants. Anyone who comes to the office knows Dr. Shantzer and his staff pride themselves on keeping up with the latest dental technologies available to deliver most efficient, effective and affordable dental care. The results are happy, healthy patients with beautiful smiles that last a lifetime.



For more information, please visit http://www.dynamitesmiles.com/