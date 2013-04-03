Dr. Shantzer Now Offers Dental Implant Services for His Patients in Bucks County

Richboro, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/03/2013 -- As an established dentist in Bucks County, PA, Dr. Shantzer now offers dental implants for patients who wish to replace missing teeth. Dental implants are the only way to replace missing teeth and cause the forces of chewing to be distributed into bone in the same way teeth were designed. Because of this they actually help the remaining teeth by taking the forces of chewing and distributing them back where they belong. In fact, in most cases a dental implant can be stronger than the tooth it is replacing. For example, if a person is missing all of their upper teeth (14 to 16 teeth) in most cases that entire arch can be replaced with only six implants. For those needing to get in touch with Dr. Shantzer about possibly getting dental implants, please contact 215-259-5880.



Dr. Shantzer keeps up to date with the latest dental procedures and incorporates the latest technology into the delivery of high-quality dental treatment in Bucks County. Because of his abilities, implant placement has become a safer, more comfortable and more predictable procedure with optimum results. Patients who have gone to Dr. Shantzer for dental implants have also experienced quicker healing times because of these new procedures.



Dr. Shantzer offers 3-D x-ray technology that allows his the dentists in his office the benefit of sealing all vital structures in the jaw bone prior to placement of any implants. All of his implant placements also use a computerized guide template. This template has guide slots in it which direct the instruments making the osteotomy site where the implants go in perfect placement for restorative dentistry as well as avoiding any vital structures which can cause further complications to healing. Dr. Shantzer also use PRGF-Endoret-Technology. This technology allows him to use a patient's own growth factors in their blood to help speed healing and minimize postoperative discomfort. These new technologies help Dr. Shantzer complete work in less time, all in one location. No need to go to different dental offices and the need for coordination between them.



About Dr. Shantzer

For the past 30 years, Dr. Shantzer has provided the Richboro community with the highest quality of dental care possible. Dr. Shantzer truly enjoys working with his staff and helping each patient maintain and find solutions to their dental needs and wants. Anyone who comes to the office knows Dr. Shantzer and his staff pride themselves on keeping up with the latest dental technologies available to deliver most effective and affordable dental care. The results are happy, healthy patients with beautiful smiles that last a lifetime.



For more information visit http://www.dynamitesmiles.com/.