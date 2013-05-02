Dr. Shantzer Now Offers FastBraces at His Dental Office in Richboro, PA

Richboro, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2013 -- Dr. Shantzer, a cosmetic dentist in Richboro, now offers FastBraces Technology at his dental office and is one of the only offices in the area to provide this service. When it comes to cosmetic dentistry, The FastBraces Technology has the safety of patients in mind. This technology, designed to straighten teeth more efficiently, allows for a safe, fast and affordable solution. There are no more risks associated with FastBraces Technology, than there are with traditional metal braces. Because patients wear the braces for less time than regular braces, there is less chance of tooth decay. Patients looking for a comfortable solution can turn to Dr. Shantzer for the new FastBraces Technology service in Richboro.



Patients looking to improve their lifestyle while going through treatment will find FastBraces Technology to be pain-free and comfortable. Because there are few visits to Dr. Shantzer’s office for treatment, this will save money and leave patients more time to go to work and school. Reduction of retainer usage is also one of the remarkable benefits to Fast Braces Technology. After the braces come off, patients only need to wear the retainers 15 minutes a day, while they are in the shower.



Developed 20 years ago, FastBraces Technology has been extensively tested and can is becoming available in many parts of the world. Dr. Shantzer’s office is one of the first offices in the area to utilize this new treatment. With this new service, patients will now get quicker results in a few months, with less sensitivity brought on by alternative methods. Providing the new FastBraces Technology treatment is just another indication that Dr. Shantzer is on top of cutting edge techniques in the dental industry.



About Dr. Shantzer

For the past 30 years, Dr. Shantzer has provided the Richboro community with the highest quality of dental care possible. Dr. Shantzer truly enjoys working with his staff and helping each patient maintain and find solutions to their dental needs and wants. Anyone who comes to the office knows Dr. Shantzer and his staff pride themselves on keeping up with the latest dental technologies available to deliver most effective and affordable dental care. The results are happy, healthy patients with beautiful smiles that last a lifetime.



For more information, please visit http://www.dynamitesmiles.com/.