Dr. Shantzer Now Offers VELscope Vx for More Advanced Oral Health Screenings

Dr. Shantzer, a leading cosmetic dentist in Bucks County, PA, always keeps up-to-date on the latest technological advances in the cosmetic dentistry industry. One of the newest technological devices that have been introduced to his patients is the VELscope Vx, which performs oral health screenings. By using a natural fluorescent light, this new device helps dental professionals find oral mucosal abnormalities, including oral cancer.



Dr. Shantzer is proud to feature the most powerful tool available for assisting in the discovery of oral abnormalities. “The VELscope Vx has been extremely useful in the detection of dangerous lesions that would have otherwise been undetected,” Shantzer says. “With this new device, my office will be on the forefront of oral disease detection, well into the future.”



Patients will find the VELscope Vx exam to be quick, painless, and very effective. In this simple two minute procedure, Dr. Shantzer will be able to assess the overall oral health of his patients, along with ensuring that the delicate tissues of their mouths are healthy. Often times, patients find unfamiliar lesions in their mouths and ignore them, thinking they will go away on their own. However, if these lesions become worse, it is important to get a VELscope Vx exam immediately, before things get worse. If not treated, oral abnormalities such as cancer can spread throughout the entire body and become a more serious health issue.



Patients can make an appointment for the VELscope Vx oral screening with Dr. Shantzer today, before it’s too late. Providing the VELscope Vx before any other cosmetic dentists in the area, Dr. Shantzer continues to deliver the most advance treatments, in a comfortable friendly environment so patients can experience the many benefits associated with having a healthy smile.



About Dr. Shantzer

For the past 14 years, Dr. Shantzer has provided the Richboro community with the highest quality of dental care possible. Dr. Shantzer truly enjoys working with his staff and helping each patient maintain and find solutions to their dental needs and wants. Anyone who comes to the office knows Dr. Shantzer and his staff pride themselves on keeping up with the latest dental technologies available to deliver most efficient, effective and affordable dental care. The results are happy, healthy patients with beautiful smiles that last a lifetime.



