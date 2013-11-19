Dr. Sid Steadman Offers Gentle Sedation

Leander, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2013 -- Anxiety about visiting a family dentist in Leander, TX, is not uncommon. In fact, it is so common for people to fear visiting the dentist that they may actually avoid routine cleanings or other preventative treatments. Of course, this leads to even more anxiety because by the time these patients visit a dentist, they often need extensive dental work. This leads to further pain, fear and anxiety.



Among all the dentists in Leander, TX, Dr. Sid Steadman, located on the web at www.leanderdds.com , is one that patients trust due to his use of gentle sedation practices. Gentle sedation is a method used by some dentists in Cedar Park, TX, when they want to put their patients at ease, remove pain or lessen the stress and anxiety of a dental visit. Dr. Sid Steadman, one of the very first dentists in Leander, TX, has been using gentle sedation techniques for many years and has the knowledge and experience to provide patients with the very latest advances in stress-free dentistry.



Stress over visiting a family dentist in Cedar Park, TX, could result from a disability or a severe gag reflex. Often, those who suffer from dental anxiety have been victims of poor dental care in the past. No matter what the reason for this "dental dread," Dr. Sid Steadman and his team of professionals can make visiting the dentist a calm and relaxing experience.



Those with a high degree of anxiety, very sensitive teeth or a physical limitation may find that, of all the dentists in Cedar Park, TX, Dr. Sid Steadman has the best gentle sedation techniques to help them overcome their fears. Patients who need multiple treatments or extensive procedures particularly appreciate the use of sedation dentistry by Dr. Sid Steadman.



About Dr. Sid Steadman

Dr. Steadman was the first person to open a Leander, TX, dentistry practice in 1985. Since then, he has established himself as a caring and devoted dentist who utilizes the latest and most gentle methods to achieve the best results. Dr. Sid Steadman and his Cedar Park, TX, dentistry team offer a full range of general and cosmetic dental services as well as gentle sedation practices.



For More Information: http://www.leanderdds.com or (512) 259-3365