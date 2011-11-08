Dr. Sohail Venus Welcoming New Dental Patients in the Victoria, British Columbia Area

British Columbia, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2011 -- In order to keep the teeth and gums as healthy as possible and to keep other medical problems from occurring, most medical experts recommend that in addition to daily brushing and flossing, adults and children should go in for a professional dental cleaning and check-up every six months.



According to research, gum disease has been linked to a variety of other serious health conditions. For example, those with gingivitis have been found in studies to have a higher risk of heart disease. Because of this, seeing a dentist on a regular basis is crucial for overall health and well-being.



Choosing which dentist to see, however, can be confusing. Many cities have dozens of dentists listed in online directories and in the phone book. Since maintaining oral health is so important, selecting a dentist is not something that should be done at random.



Fortunately, for people living in the Victoria, British Columbia area, finding a highly qualified and friendly dentist can be accomplished with just one phone call to the office of Dr. Sohail Venus.



Dr. Venus is getting a lot of attention lately for his many areas of expertise, including root canal therapy, crowns, extractions, dental fillings and porcelain bridges. He specializes in family and general dental care, treating patients of all ages and offering everyone top-notch dental care. He is also currently accepting new patients.



With many years of experience under his belt, Doctor Sohail Venus understands how the overall health of a patient is tied to his or her oral health. As a result, he strongly suggests that his patients come in for regular check-ups and discussions about oral hygiene.



Dr. Sohail Venus strives to use the most up-to-date methods and dental technology when treating his many satisfied patients. For example, the radiograph machines he uses in order to see and diagnose dental issues exposes patients to far less radiation than the older versions of equipment utilized at some other offices.



No matter what type of procedure Dr. Venus suggests for his patients, he always takes the time to discuss what will happen and answer any questions the patient may have. He fully understands that the more prepared a patient feels before any dental procedure takes place, the more positive the experience will be.



About Dr. Sohail Venus

Doctor Sohail Venus is a top notch dentist located in the Victoria, British Columbia area. His areas of expertise range from veneers to cleanings. He understands the link between oral health and overall health and enjoys working with patients of all ages to improve their dental health. Dr. Venus is located at 111-866 Goldstream Ave., Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, V9B 0J3. For more information please call 250-590-1059 or visit http://drsohailvenus.wordpress.com