Dr. Stephanie Barfield Now Enhances Smiles with Customized Treatment Plan

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- A beautiful smile goes a long way. Yellow, brown or gray stains on the teeth can affect your personal life. Cavities and gum illness can impact overall health as well. To smile confidently, contacting an affordable, reputed dentist offering an array of teeth-whitening services would work.



“It is true that people with stains on teeth often hide out their smiles as dental problems can reflect on their personal and professional fronts. To achieve the smile goals, it’s substantial to look out for a professional, experienced teeth-whitening services offering personalized treatments as patients’ health histories vary,” said a spokesperson.



Every patient is unique and so are their needs. By offering treatments exclusively tailor-made for patients, dentists can help them achieve their delightful smiles back. Dr. Stephanie Barfield can bring back your smile.



Cosmetic Dentist, Dr. Stephanie Barfield, Houston, opened up, “We are offering a wide array of treatments to patients; but, after realizing the health history of each patient varies we have come up with a customized treatment plan to attend to needs of patients. Our customized treatment plan includes General (Perio therapy, Root canals), Cosmetic (Tooth-whitening, Gum contouring), Restorative (Dentures, Implant restoration), etc. With state-of-the-art techniques and tools we can offer patients with quick, safe and sophisticated treatments. It’s our idea to combine gentle touch with advanced technology that has helped us resolve problems faced by different patients in a hassle-free manner. ”



With diseases, injuries, and decay being the prime factors to hurt the way you smile, it is necessary to heal them to bring back the pleasant smile on your face. With personalized treatments, patients can find solutions to all their woes effectively.



About Stephanie A. Barfield DDS

Hailing from Houston, Dr. Stephanie Barfield offers one-stop solutions to an array of dental problems to help patients achieve their fine and dandy smiles back. With start-of-the-art tools and technology, she has come up with a customized dental care treatment plan which can help patients forget their dental woes in no time.



Contact

http://www.sbarfielddds.com/

915 N. Gessner Rd, Professional Building 3, Suite 660

Houston, TX 77024

Phone: (713) 465-3626