Dr. Steve Mikita, Physical Therapist to Launch YouTube Channel

Granada Hills, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2012 -- Custom physical rehabilitation services are just some of the helpful and educational topics discussed by Dr. Steve Mikita a physical therapy Granada Hills expert on the latest YouTube channel launched today.



The YouTube channel launch by Dr. Steve Mikita a Physical Therapy Granada Hill’s objective is to create health content across the Granada Hills community. This video is filled with informative information for people of all ages regarding health awareness.



Dr. Steve Mikita, PT has been inspiring and assisting community members for a number of years and has established a number of communications channels in order to inform people of conservative treatment options. As an expert clinician, Steve is passionate about helping others improve their quality of life.



The main objective of the channel is to inform community members that physical therapy is a great option to recover mobility, function and strength and avoid future physical injury. For physical therapy in Granada Hills Dr. Steve Mikita, PT uses both scientific skills and evidence based clinical care which focuses on the recovery of functional limitations, impairments or disabilities. His knowledge of disability risk factors, hands-on interventions and patient education facilitate a positive change in the well-being of patients. Dr. Mikita focuses initially on those persons whose actual or potential impairment is associated with musculoskeletal disorders.



Dr. Steve Mikita PT provides custom physical therapy treatment which include a wide variety of patient education techniques in order for his patients to understand their condition. Hands-on methods help aid the quick recuperation of stability and mobility. The clinic also provides clients with clear home courses to help to hasten the healing process.



Having a private physical therapist will help save money compared to employing the services of non-physical therapists.



Customers can anticipate the utmost care and high standards and they’ll be able to see Dr. Mikita, a licensed physical therapist every visit. He is are here to provide assistance to everyone in the community.



"After six weeks of PT my pain has substantially decreased and stiffness almost gone. Mr. Stephen is very professional and gentle with lots of concern for the patient.



Please feel free to call their customer hotline at: 818-368-9484 or watch the YouTube channel for more information and essential details about the services. Dr Steve Mikita, a physical therapist is always available for those in need.



About SG Mikita Physical Therapy

Since 2005 we have seen many patients throughout the neighborhood and other cities around the San Fernando Area. We are a smaller neighborhood physical therapy clinic in Granada Hills that focuses on one on one care with each patient. We use a variety of different techniques to help with pain such as myofascial release, strain/counterstrain, mobilization. Please feel free to call us about any questions you might have.



Contact:

Name: Dr. Steve Mikita, PT

Company: SG Mikita Physical Therapy

Email: physicaltherapygranadahills@gmail.com

Location: Granada Hills

Web address: http://sgmikitapt.com