Dr. Suzanne M. Miller Announces 2nd Edition of Acclaimed Medical School Admissions Guide

‘The Medical School Admissions Guide: A Harvard MD's Week-by-Week Admissions Handbook’, offers a blueprint and tips for the eager medical school applicant. The guide’s information comes as a result of the author’s decade of experience as a Harvard Pre-Med tutor, admissions interviewer, and medical school admissions consultant.



“I noticed that one of the most difficult aspects of medical school admissions is knowing when to do what, so I created a handbook that breaks down the many tasks of medical school admissions into weekly themes,” says Dr. Miller, whose book has been ranked as the number one Medical School Admissions Guide on Amazon.



She continues, “If you follow this guide, you will be prepared for every step in the process, hit each deadline with ease, and create your best application.”



This is the newly updated 2nd Edition of Dr. Suzanne M. Miller's acclaimed Medical School Admissions Guide. This guide contains the weekly, step-by-step plan Dr. Miller used to get into Harvard Medical School. She has since utilized the strategy to help hundreds of applicants gain entry into medical school first as a Harvard pre-med tutor and then as CEO of MDadmit, a medical school admissions consulting service.



Following this handbook's advice will provide you a distinct advantage in the competitive medical school admissions process as it prepares you for every step and helps create your best application. Book Highlights include: 1. Weekly, easy-to-follow advice on navigating the complex admissions process. 2. Multiple examples of successful personal statements, AMCAS and TMDSAS work/activities, secondary essays, and letter of intent/update letters. 3. Special sections on reapplicants, non-traditional applicants, DO schools, foreign schools, and military/public health service options.



Having garnered consistent five-star reviews, Dr. Miller believes that the book offers a vital insight into a process that is getting tougher by the day.



“I have clients with 4.0 GPAs and MCAT scores in the 40s who sought my services after they did not get in. It seems like everyone has impressive grades, important research experiences, interesting extracurriculars, and life-changing community service and clinical experiences. Getting the edge has never been more important,” she adds.



About Dr. Suzanne Miller

Raised in Washington, D.C. and educated in Boston, Dr. Miller's experience with pre-meds began as a pre-med at Harvard College. For her achievement in academics and as captain of the basketball team, she received the prestigious Female Student-Athlete of the Year award.



Dr. Miller graduated with honors in History and Science. After a foray into health policy at the Institute of Medicine and a grand backpacking adventure in Europe, Dr. Miller returned to Boston to attend Harvard Medical School.



Here she began medical school admissions advising as a Pre-Medical Tutor and then Co-Chair of the Eliot House Pre-Medical Committee. After receiving her MD, Dr. Miller ventured to California to train at Stanford in Emergency Medicine and founded MDadmit.



Dr. Miller now splits her time between Washington, DC where she works as an Emergency Medicine Physician at INOVA Fairfax Hospital and New York City, where she is nurturing her love of writing.



She also serves as faculty at George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences and Virginia Commonwealth University, leads Fairfax’s Emergency Ultrasound Program, and serves as Medical Director for Eniware, a medical device company looking to provide portable, power-free sterilization to the developing world. In her free time, she trains for endurance foot and triathlon races and serves as a medical director for Racing the Planet.



