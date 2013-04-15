Dr. Tejas Patel Austin Dentist Receives Fellowship Award

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2013 -- Dr. Tejas Patel, owner of Lakeway Smiles, was chosen to receive the prestigious ICOI (International Congress of Oral Implantologists) fellowship award in Orlando, FL. Dr. Patel attended the ICOI World Congress meeting to receive the fellowship. ICOI was founded in 1972 and is an association of general dentists, oral and maxillofacial surgeons, periodontists, prosthodontists, endodontists, orthodontists, laboratory technicians, auxiliaries, industry representatives, researchers, faculty members, pre and post-doctoral graduate dental students as well as the general public. The ICOI strives to provide high quality education to their members in order for them to better serve their patients. Devoted to providing implant education, ICOI is the world’s largest provider of continuing dental implant education. Their vision is to substantially advance the science and quality of the practice of implant dentistry.



In order to receive the fellowship award, Dr. Patel A leading Austin Dentist had to meet various credentials including the completion of 20 implant cases all of which are at least 12 months old, providing documentation of completion of 75 hours or more of implant education (either attending in person or completing courses on-line) in the preceding 5 years, providing a letter of recommendation from a current ICOI Fellow, IPS Master, ICOI Diplomat or member of ICOI's Advanced Credentials Committee, and submission of a current curriculum vitae. After receiving the award, Dr. Patel recalls, “It was so cool to see and meet so many dentists from around the world! The presenters and speakers were top notch and it’s awesome to learn about all the advancements and trends in implant dentistry.”



To learn more about ICOI, please visit http://icoi.org



About Lakeway Smiles

Dr. Tejas Patel has 10 years of experience and has helped thousands of patients achieve their ideal smiles. He services patients in the Austin, TX and Lakeway, TX areas. Dr. Patel is always updating his skills with continued education and employs the best techniques to keep your teeth healthy and beautiful. Two convenient locations are available. Please visit www.lakewaysmiles.com for more information and special offers.



