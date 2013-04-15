Dr Tejas Patel in Austin Offers Computer- Guided Implant Surgery

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2013 -- Dr. Tejas Patel, owner of Lakeway Smiles, and his team are happy to offer computer-guided dental implant surgery. With this advanced technology, Lakeway Smiles can now offer patients the most progressive method in dental implants. With computer-guided implant surgery, Dr. Patel and his team can now visualize the placement of dental implants in three dimensions. This eliminates the uncertainty and guessing involved when determining which parts of the jawbone offer the best position for dental implant placement. Computer-guided implant surgery also has been known to provide better satisfaction with patients and simplifies the treatment.



About dental implants

Dental implants do not require support from surrounding teeth as dentures do and do not stick out from your normal teeth. Being the closest thing to a natural tooth, dental implants are the best option to retain a natural jaw structure, have several advantages, and have the ability to work just like normal teeth. For more information about computer-guided implant surgery, dental implants and specials regarding implants, please visit affordable Austin cosmetic dentist



About Lakeway Smiles

Dr. Tejas Patel has 10 years of experience and has helped thousands of patients achieve their ideal smiles. He services patients in the Austin, TX and Lakeway, TX areas. Dr. Patel is always updating his skills with continued education and employs the best techniques to keep your teeth healthy and beautiful. Two convenient locations are available. http://www.austintxcosmeticdentist.com/



