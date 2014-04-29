Dr. Timm Participates in Open Wide Clinic Trip in Guatemala

Oakdale, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- Dr. Frank Spears and his partners were the driving force behind the Open Wide clinics in developing countries. Dr. Frank Spears said. “I was blessed to have tremendous partners who believed in us and our vision. They recognized what a great opportunity it was to provide essential dental care for people who need it most desperately, and they threw their weight behind it from the beginning.” Guatemala is a predominantly poor country that struggles in several areas of health and development, including infant, child, and maternal mortality, malnutrition, literacy, and contraceptive awareness and use.



Dr. Timm was proud and happy to be part of the Open Wide team that went to Antigua, Guatemala to bring health and hope to communities in need. Dr. Timm said, “My goal was simple: To provide quality dental care to people who needed it most desperately.”



Dr. Timm, his wife Sue and three other dentists went for five days of work in the clinic in Antigua. Eight to ten people were seen and treated each day by all four dentists. The clinic was already set up and stocked which was especially helpful, since that meant no hauling or shipping all the equipment and supplies to Guatemala. The clinic has been open for three years; the dental assistants and hygienists were in place when they arrived and went to work to help these deserving people with their dental problems. Dr. Timm of All Family Dental in Oakdale, MN remarks, “Most treatments were fillings, root canals and extractions. People stood in line all day right up to the very end to be one of the lucky ones to be treated.”



Dr. Timm has a vision and a passion for providing extraordinary care and service for his patients. He strives to provide the best information available to help patients be well informed of what modern dentistry has to offer. “I was proud to be a part of this mission, to be able to help people with needs such as dental care and I hope to be going once a year from now on,” comments Dr. Timm.



Dr. Timm has taken over 2,000 hours of continuing dental education to best serve the interests and needs of his patients. In 2010, as a member of the Spear Faculty Study Group, he began mentoring and teaching dentists at the Scottsdale Center for Dentistry in Scottsdale Arizona. At this institute, Dr. Timm assists the full time faculty deliver the advanced dental education program. For superior dental care call (651) 731-2141 and make an appointment for a great dental experience.