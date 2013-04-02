Dr. Timothy Hewitt - Cosmetic Surgeon in Perth, Australia

Perth, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2013 -- Dr. Timothy Hewitt is a highly qualified Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon specialising in cosmetic surgery of the face, breast and body.



Procedures performed focus on enhancing patients’ appearances through surgical and non-surgical procedures. Patients’ appearances are restored, maintained or improved according to patient desires and specifications.



The cosmetic surgery procedures offered include: Breast Augmentation & Surgery, Rhinoplasty & Nose Surgery, Facelift & Facial Aesthetic Surgery, Reconstructive Surgery, and Liposuction & Body Contouring Surgery. Dr. Hewitt carefully examines patients to ascertain the optimal treatment methods to address patient needs. The doctor practices with a team of dedicated professionals.



Reconstructive Surgery is a procedure best handled by a seasoned specialist. Dr. Hewitt has extensive experience in craniofacial conditions, and in surgeries to improve patients’ appearances. In particular, Dr. Hewitt has expertise in treating features impacted by skin malignancies. The doctor is well versed in procedures to restore damaged areas, which is attributed to his academic achievements and rigorous training programs.



About Dr. Hewitt

Dr. Hewitt graduated, with Honours, from the University of Western Australia in 1996. He completed his internship, residency and early registrar requirements at Sir Charles Gairdner and Royal Perth Hospitals. He was then accepted into the Western Australian Plastic Surgery



Training Programme. Dr. Hewitt completed impressive fellowships and training in Sweden and New Zealand, focusing on craniofacial conditions. Since completing his fellowships, he has returned to Perth and is established in private practice.



For his private practice, the doctor operates at St John of God Hospital, Cambridge Day Surgery, and Hollywood Private Hospital. Dr. Hewitt practices publically as a Craniofacial Surgeon at Princess Margaret and Sir Charles Gairdner Hospitals. The doctor is also the Medical Director of Operation Rainbow Australia. As Medical Director, the doctor has planned missions to the Philippines to provide craniofacial surgeries at no cost to children or families.



For more information on the procedures performed by Dr. Hewitt - cosmetic surgery Perth - send an email to info@timhewittplasticsurgeon.com.au, or phone 1300787645 during normal office hours. The doctor is a specialist in cosmetic surgery, and is currently accepting patients.



Contact Information:

Dr. Timothy Hewitt

Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon

Phone: 1300787645

Fax: 08 9382 3348

Email: tim@timhewittplasticsurgeon.com.au

Information: info@timhewittplasticsurgeon.com.au

Address:

Suite 317/25 McCourt Street

Subiaco, Perth, 6008

http://www.timhewittplasticsurgeon.com.au/