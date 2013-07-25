Dr. Timothy Hewitt Performs Facelift Procedures in Perth

Perth, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2013 -- When selecting a plastic surgeon for a facelift in Perth, it is important to look for a practitioner with talent and a solid reputation. Dr. Timothy Hewitt and his team of medical professionals have a track record of delivering positive results.



Receiving a facelift involves surgery that alters the deep tissues of the face. The techniques used by Dr. Hewitt do not pull on the overlying skin, which ultimately leads to longer lasting results. Benefits of facelift procedures include a more youthful, natural appearance and enhanced self-esteem. The doctor uses methods similar to those in Reconstructive Craniofacial Surgery for optimal results.



Numerous surgical and non-surgical procedures are available to Dr. Hewitt’s patients. Procedures are designed to help improve the appearance of the face, nose, tummy, skin, eyes and ears. Each treatment is tailored to meet patients’ specific needs. During one-on-one consultations, the doctor discusses treatment options in a comfortable and supportive environment.



The doctor provides patients with an overview of the procedures available. This allows for thorough discussion of treatment options. It also allows patients to become familiarized with the world of plastic surgery. The doctor also discusses expectations and the realities of plastic surgery. Dr. Hewitt’s extensive experience and impressive educational background deliver unparalleled results.



Patients have access to before and after photos, which attest to the doctor’s surgical skills and abilities. Resources and in-depth medical information are available and offer insight into plastic surgery. Testimonials praise the professionalism and attentive care received.



For further information on Dr. Hewitt and plastic surgery in Perth, please visit www.timhewittplasticsurgeon.com.au . The doctor and his staff members are dedicated to delivering exceptional results. Call (08) 9388 9222 today to schedule a consultation, and explore treatment options.



Contact Information:

Dr. Timothy Hewitt

Plastic Surgery Perth

Address:

Suite 317/25 McCourt Street

Subiaco, Perth, 6008

Phone: (08) 9388 9222

Fax: 08 9382 3348

Email: info@timhewittplasticsurgeon.com.au

Website: www.timhewittplasticsurgeon.com.au