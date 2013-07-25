Dr. Timothy Hewitt Performs Gynaecomastia Surgery in Perth

Perth, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2013 -- Dr. Timothy Hewitt is a highly trained and skilled plastic surgeon specializing in Gynaecomastia surgery and treatment. Though causes for male breast enlargement vary, treatments are available to reduce breast size and improve aesthetics.



Surgery is a common technique for male breast reduction. The process involves removing glandular tissue, fat and excess skin. Fatty elements are removed via Liposuction. The doctor and his staff guide patients through surgery, and procedures are standardized for optimal results. After surgery, a compressive garment is applied to enhance the recovery process.



Symptoms of Gynaecomastia include breast tenderness and swollen breast glands. Pain, swelling and nipple discharge are also common warning signs. Hormonal imbalances can lead to the enlargement of men’s breasts over a period of time. That is why it is important to consult with a physician as soon as possible to reduce risks, and identify treatment options.



There are minimal health risks to men that suffer from Gynawcomastia. However, body image issues and self-esteem problems may result. Surgery has the potential to improve appearance and enhance patients’ quality of life. Patients have access to in-depth information in order to make informed decisions. Dr. Hewitt and his staff provide a comfortable environment for patients to receive treatment.



Patients’ testimonials praise the doctor and his staff for their skill and understanding. Recovery times for Gynecomastia surgery vary, but Dr. Hewitt and his staff members are there to provide assistance and medication as needed. There is no better place for plastic surgery in Perth.



For additional information on Gynaecomastia treatment and Dr. Hewitt, please visit www.timhewittplasticsurgeon.com.au . Patients are provided with high-quality medical care and attentive service. Call (08) 9388 9222 today to learn more about Gynaecomastia surgery and treatment.



Contact Information:

Dr. Timothy Hewitt

Gynecomastia Surgery

Address:

Suite 317/25 McCourt Street

Subiaco, Perth, 6008

Phone: (08) 9388 9222

Fax: 08 9382 3348

Email: info@timhewittplasticsurgeon.com.au

Website: www.timhewittplasticsurgeon.com.au