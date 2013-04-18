Dr. Timothy Hewitt - Quality Breast Augmentation Perth

Perth, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2013 -- Dr. Timothy Hewitt is a specialist in surgical breast augmentation and provides patients the highest quality medical care in Perth. Surgical breast enhancement or enlargement is a process that typically utilizes a breast implant.



The desired result of breast augmentation procedures is to improve the aesthetic appearance and contours of breasts. Key considerations for breast augmentation include implant size, shape, position and scar minimization. Dr. Hewitt is experienced in performing these procedures and has a reputation for excellence.



Breast augmentation is one of the most popular plastic surgery procedures in all of Australia. Advancements in technology and improvements in surgical processes have made breast enhancement safer than ever before. Breast augmentation has tangible and intangible benefits such as improved appearance and enhanced self-esteem.



Dr. Hewitt has received high praise from patients regarding his professionalism and level of skill. The doctor and his staff have the ability to put patients at ease and make them feel comfortable. Some patients have remarked that their experience with Dr. Hewitt was “life changing”. From initial consultations to follow up procedures, Dr. Hewitt has proven himself a highly skilled medical practitioner.



The doctor offers clients a wide selection of plastic surgery services. Some of these procedures include Liposuction, Rhinoplasty, Facial Surgery and Reconstructive Surgery among others. Dr. Hewitt – breast augmentation Perth – provides quality cosmetic procedures that will meet or exceed patient expectations and requirements.



About Dr. Hewitt

Dr. Hewitt MBBS Hons FRACS graduated from the University of Western Australia in 1996. In addition to his exceptional academic record, the doctor completed the Western Australian Plastic Surgery Training programme and impressive international fellowships. Dr. Hewitt - breast augmentation Perth - is the best choice for breast enhancement and surgical procedures.



For additional information on breast augmentation or other surgical procedures please phone 1300787645. Dr. Hewitt and his dedicated staff of medical professionals are ready to assist patients with questions or scheduling an appointment.



Contact:

Dr. Timothy Hewitt

Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon

Phone: 1300787645

Fax: 08 9382 3348

Address:

Suite 317/25 McCourt Street

Subiaco, Perth, 6008

Email: info@timhewittplasticsurgeon.com.au

Website: http://www.timhewittplasticsurgeon.com.au/