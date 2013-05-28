Dr Vasken Manouelian Doctor Auto Tech Inc Receives 2013 Best of Hermosa Beach Award

Hermosa Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2013 -- For the second consecutive year, Dr Vasken Manouelian Doctor Auto Tech Inc has been selected for the 2013 Best of Hermosa Beach Award in the Automotive Surgeon category by the Hermosa Beach Award Program.



Each year, the Hermosa Beach Award Program identifies companies that we believe have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community and business category. These are local companies that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and our community. These exceptional companies help make the Hermosa Beach area a great place to live, work and play.



Nationwide, only 1 in 70 (1.4%) 2013 Award recipients qualified as Two-Time Award Winners. Various sources of information were gathered and analyzed to choose the winners in each category. The 2013 Hermosa Beach Award Program focuses on quality, not quantity. Winners are determined based on the information gathered both internally by the Hermosa Beach Award Program and data provided by third parties.



