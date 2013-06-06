Dr. Victor Chan, a Naturopathic Physician Introduces the Avant Medispa & Anti-Aging Clinic in Burnaby, Offering Medical Aesthetic Services

Burnaby, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2013 -- Dr. Victor Chan is now offering medical aesthetic services to help patients look as good on the outside as they feel on the inside at the new the Avant Medispa & Anti-Aging Clinic. The new medispa and clinic is located on the 2nd floor of the Performax Health Group clinic at 6170 Kingsway in Burnaby. Advanced skin treatments such as microdermabrasion and IPL photorejuvenation will be offered by the Avant Medispa & Anti-Aging Clinc skin experts. Dr. Victor Chan is excited to introduce his new Medispa & Anti-aging clinic and he will be offering all advanced skin treatment packages with 20% off for the month of April as an exclusive introductory special.



At the Avant Medispa & Anti-Aging Clinic, a naturopathic physician will determine all the treatment programs. Under the guidance of Dr. Victor Chan, a licensed naturopathic physician and other qualified skin experts, the prescribed treatments will help stimulate the patient’s skin to heal and reverse the effects of aging resulting in skin that does not only look younger but also much healthier. The naturopathic approach at the Avant Medispa & Anti-Aging Clinic focuses on using techniques that encourage the body’s natural ability to heal thus leaving the skin healthier. Dr. Chan’s approach in regards to medical aesthetics has evolved over the years and has been shaped by what he has learned from the thousands of patients in the past and the “Integrated Medicine” model of his mentor, Dr. Timothy Brown, ND. Dr. Victor believes in a more holistic approach when treating his patients, he focuses on the individual patient not the just the disease so that all needed steps are taken to ensure optimal health.



The Avant Medispa & Anti-Aging Clinic has been established to ensure that Dr. Victor’s patients feel as good on the outside as they do on the inside. The idea of opening an anti-aging clinic and medispa takes its roots from Dr. Victor’s past experiences of several years, where he has successfully treated patients at the Performax Health Group clinic by using advanced treatment techniques such as prolotherapy that stimulate the body’s natural ability to heal. Dr. Victor Chan owner and the naturopathic physician at the Avant Medispa & Anti-Aging Clinic, has obtained his Bachelor of Sciences degree in Pharmacology and a Master of Business Administration degree in Health Administration. He then went on to graduate from the Canadian College of Naturopathic Medicine where he was awarded the President’s Award of Excellence for his contributions.



Dr. Victor Chan and Avant Medispa & Anti-Aging Clinic’s mission is to “Help people live better and healthier lives naturally!”



“Everyone wants to look and feel young but most people assume that aging is inevitable. As a naturopathic physician, however, I know that the body has an incredible natural ability to heal itself – that’s the fundamental principle that all my treatments are based upon. By stimulating the skin’s regenerative processes through advanced skin treatments we can actually reverse the effects of sun damage and other factors that cause aging of the skin. Believe it or not, we can make you skin YOUNGER!”



For more information, please visit http://www.drvictorchan.com



Media Contact:

Contact Person: Zara Zamani

Business Name: Dr. Victor Chan – Avant Medispa & Anti-Aging Clinic

info@drvictorchan.com

(604) 433-0100

6170 Kingsway

Burnaby, BC V5J 1H5

http://www.drvictorchan.com