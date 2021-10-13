Dr. Vijayendra Pratap to Be a Featured Guest on New Program "Voices for the New Age"

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/13/2021 -- Dr. Pratap is the author of A Teacher's Guide for Beginning Yoga, Yoga Vision, Secrets of Hatha Vidya, Stories Retold, Yoga of Gheranda and Yoga of Goraksa.



His Teacher, Swami Kuvalayanandaji, whose spiritual lineage goes back through the ages enduring the test of time, introduced Dr. Pratap to Yoga. Dr Pratap went on to receive his Diploma in Yoga Pravishta from Kaivalyadhama, Lonavla, India. At Kaivalyadhama, he served as Lecturer of Yoga and Mental Health, Assistant Director of Scientific Research, and Managing Editor of Yoga Mimamsa.



Dr. Pratap has conducted Yoga programs for institutions worldwide, including the following: Institute of Religious Psychology, Tokyo; Association for Humanistic Psychology, Eastern Regional Conferences, Philadelphia and Atlantic City; Esalen, Big Sur, CA; Tulsa Psychiatric Center, Tulsa; University of New Mexico School of Medicine; Spring Yoga Festival, Ananda Ashram, New York; Association for Transpersonal Psychology Conference, Stanford University; Jefferson University, Philadelphia; Instituto Psicosomatica E Yoga, Torino, Italy; Pan American Commission for Yoga, Sao Paulo, Brazil; and the Yoga for Peace International Conference, Jerusalem, Israel.



Dr. Pratap has made presentations at various conferences, such as: the World Conference of Scientific Yoga, New Delhi; the XXth International Congress of Psychology, Tokyo; the Biofeedback Research Society Conference, Colorado; the International Yoga and Meditation Congresses, Chicago; the Third World Congress of Yoga, Sao Paulo; and the Yoga Research Society Conferences, Philadelphia. https://www.yogaresearchsociety.com/



Voices for the New Age is a light-hearted talk show that offers safe, effective, natural healing techniques and expert advise to enlighten and bring greater fulfillment.



The program is co-hosted by Djuna Wojton and Steve Sokolow and airs each Wednesday at 1PM EDT on www.voiceamerica.com



https://www.voiceamerica.com/episode/133792/the-science-of-yoga



