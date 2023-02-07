Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2023 -- Selflessness is like a gemstone, it's rare, unique, beautiful, and difficult to find. It takes selflessness to be compassionate, but how does one stay committed to compassion?



Dr. Vineeta Kumar, transplant nephrologist at The University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB), has been nationally recognized for her compassion. Overseeing patients, students, internationally acclaimed programs at UAB, lecturing around the world, conducting research...she stays committed to demonstrating compassion to everyone she encounters while excelling in all of these areas.



Don't miss hearing this extraordinary doctor share her inspiration and insights into the purpose behind her compassion and what she has witnessed when this reflection of her inward heart touches lives.



You will know what compassion is and what it is not; you will understand on a deeper level how vital compassion is to this world, as well as to you; plus you will be inspired to develop your own selflessness.



