Dr Vinograd Gives Away His Recipe for the Best Homemade Toothpaste

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- Dr Daniel Vinograd, a Naturopathic Doctor and Holistic Dentist since 1978, has the pleasure to announce to the media and the public his recipe for the best homemade toothpaste. This recipe enables people to prepare healthy, homemade, fluoride free toothpaste at a fraction of the cost. Further information about this recipe and its benefits is available at http://besttoothpaste.net.



Many people have been looking for the most suitable toothpaste that is both healthy and effective. Some ingredients in the commercially available toothpastes are toxic and dangerous to a person’s health. Although doctors recommend fluoride-free toothpastes, there are more factors a person should consider before making a choice. According to Dr Vinograd, it is necessary to consider the bigger image. Oral health is influenced by additives, unhealthy food, ingredients, and chemicals that people are exposed to on a day-to-day basis.



Toothpastes, including the fluoride-free ones, contain various chemicals that are absorbed into the body through the permeable oral mucosa. Some of the ingredients common in many commercial “best toothpaste” include Triclosan, BHT (Butylated Hydroxytoluene), Fluoride (Sodium Fluoride), PEG-12, FD&C Blue, Sodium Hydroxide, DEA (diethanolamine), and Propylene Glycol.



Most of these ingredients are toxic, and they are therefore unhealthy. For instance, Triclosan has the same chemical composition as some of the most toxic chemicals. BHT (Butylated Hydroxytoluene) is an immunotoxic and allergenic ingredient. Furthermore, PEG-12, FD&C Blue, and Sodium Hydroxide are toxic and unhealthy for the body. This means that not all fluoride-free toothpastes are “best toothpaste” for you and your family. Other toxic ingredients that are common in toothpastes include Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Carrageean, Sodium Saccharin, Sorbitol, and Manganese Gluconate. People can confirm whether the toothpastes that they use are safe by checking their ingredients and comparing with this list.



After considering the safety of the commercial toothpastes for a long time, Dr Daniel Vinograd resolved to take the matter in his hands. After weighing various options, he was able to come up with a healthy recipe for homemade “best toothpaste.” The following ingredients are required when preparing the safe toothpaste: 1/2 Cup Virgin Coconut Oil (not hydrogenised), 2-3 Tablespoons of either baking soda or 1 tablespoon of fine pumice, Xylitol, and 15-20 drops of essential oil (you can use cinnamon or peppermint). To prepare the toothpaste, start by softening coconut oil with gentle heat. Then add ingredients and mix well. Lastly, place in a glass jar and allow the solution to cool.



There are many benefits of using this homemade “best toothpaste.” To start with, it does not contain the harmful SLS ingredient. In addition, it avoids all the ingredients that are likely to cause heart problems. Moreover, the homemade “best toothpaste” also helps to bring about healthy teeth and gums by neutralizing the overall pH of your mouth.



“By using our homemade “best toothpaste” formula daily, it can help bring about a healthy, beautiful smile, and help decrease the risk of heart disease.”



“Our homemade, Best Toothpaste, also helps bring about healthy teeth and gums, by neutralizing the overall pH of your mouth - therefore, preventing acid from destroying tooth structure and bringing about accumulation of plaque.”



About Dr Daniel Vinograd

Dr Daniel Vinograd has been a Naturopathic Doctor and Holistic Dentist since 1978. His recipe for Best Toothpaste offers healthy homemade toothpaste that does not contain the toxic ingredients common in most commercial toothpastes. There are many risks that can arise from continued use of toothpastes that contain toxic chemicals. The homemade Best Toothpaste is the most ideal solution for you and your family.



Media Contact

Ari Vinograd,

Email: staff@besttoothpaste.net

3830 Valley Centre Dr

San Diego, CA 92130