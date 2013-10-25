Dr. Vinograd Publishes Free Guide on 'How to Whiten Teeth'

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2013 -- With a recent growth in the nation-wide and global desire to restore teeth to their former pure white glory, a lot of people seeking to whiten their teeth are met with what can be a bombardment of often unclear and contradictory information. Dr. Daniel Vinograd, a Holistic Dentist since 1978, has taken the liberty to clarify everything concerning the various teeth whitening procedures available.



In his 'How to whiten Teeth' guide, Dr. Vinograd not only details the six procedures available, but also weighs them up against each other and gets into which of these available procedures are best suited to each individual seeking to get their teeth whitened.



There are various reasons for seeking one's teeth whitened, one of which is simply the appearance factor, while for some people active in particular fields or industries it may be much more of a crucial matter. Bright white teeth are also symbolic of an overall healthy person, with great oral hygiene and the self-confidence that comes with looking and feeling great.



That is probably where the importance of having the right information comes into play, since the reasons behind teeth losing their color over time aren't necessarily associated with bad oral hygiene or issues such a gum disease and wayward eating and lifestyle habits. Dr. Vinograd's guide details the various reasons behind teeth losing their color, with the inevitable effects of time factored in, in addition to nutrition and environmental factors and even genetics.



"In general, teeth get one or two shades darker with each decade of life. The color pigment inside your teeth becomes more visible as the dentin below the enamel ages. The dentin gives your teeth their color while the enamel is like a semitransparent glass with a darker structure on the other side" - Dr. Vinograd, 'How to Whiten Teeth' guide



Probably the most useful aspect of Dr. Vinograd's teeth whitening guide is in the way he articulates his vast knowledge of the field of dentistry, zoning in on the specifics surrounding teeth whitening, which allows for the organization of information in such a way that it covers all angles possibly sought by those who wish to know all that there is to know about teeth whitening. This is especially true in the case of those who just need to decide which of the six options available will be best suited to their situation, with regards to the required turnaround time, budget and case-severity.



The most intensive procedures are those carried out professionally, at the dentists' office and these include professional bleaching as well as laser whitening, while the home-based options offer a cheaper DIY alternative, with some of the products used largely available over-the-counter. These home-based teeth whitening procedures include whitening strips, whitening pens, whitening trays and whitening toothpaste.



Dr. Vinograd's guide explains everything in great detail, leaving teeth whitening prospects fully-armed with all there is to know about teeth whitening and what causes teeth to lose their color in the first place. The full, free guide is available at: http://besttoothpaste.net/fluoride-free/how-to-whiten-teeth/



About Dr. Daniel Vinograd

Dr. Daniel Vinograd has been practicing as a dentist since 1978 and holds the following qualifications:



Doctor in Naturopathic Medicine (2002), Bilingual Secondary Education Teaching Credential (1992, San Diego State University), Doctor in Dental Surgery (1978, University of California)



With years of experience as a dentist, Dr. Daniel is a proud member of the International Association for Mercury Safe Dentists (IAMSD) as well as the International Academy of Oral Medicine and Toxicology (IAOMT).



One Dr. Vinograd's highlights in his decorated career in the field, is the 1980 beginning of his amalgam-free, holistic dentistry advocacy, adding volumes to the growing number of online publications through which he seeks to share his vast knowledge of dentistry.



Media Contact:

Contact Person: Ari Vinograd

619-382-3171

Brighton Dental

10450 Friars Rd Suite G

San Diego, CA 92120

https://plus.google.com/110263576797183141565/