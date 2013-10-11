Dr. Vinograd Suggests the Best Toothpaste Can Be Made at Home

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- Millions, perhaps billions of people are using toothpaste around the world on a daily basis… but very few are aware of the adverse effects that these toothpastes can have on their teeth, as well as their entire body. For this reason, and for the benefit of his family and patients, Dr. Vinograd has created a formula to create a truly healthy fluoride free toothpaste from the comfort of ones home.



The idea of which ingredients produce the best toothpaste has been changing over time. In recent years, it has become clearer that the best toothpaste is one that doesn’t harm the teeth or the rest of the body. This is what holistic medicine is all about. Not only should people look for toothpastes that don’t harm their mouth and oral cavity, but they should also be safe for the rest of their body. However, that’s not the case with most of the toothpastes that are often present in stores.



Just a few years back the toothpastes containing fluoride were considered the best unless it was realized that fluoride was an insidious substance that was causing more harm than its uses. After the realization of this fact people started thinking that all fluoride-free toothpastes are the best. Unfortunately, this was not true again and there were still many toothpaste brands in the market that were using several other harmful ingredients even if they were making fluoride-free toothpastes.



In short, the best toothpaste should only be a toothpaste that does not contain even a single ingredient that causes damage to teeth and rest of the body. Dr. Vinograd says that a toothpaste that doesn’t taste good isn’t a good toothpaste too. After testing several products in the market, natural and synthetic, Dr. Vinograd realized that it was time for him to come up with a product that was truly natural and actually useful.



That’s when he came up with the idea of making toothpaste at home with natural ingredients and with no additives that are there for making toothpastes look good only. Dr. Vinograd has provided a long list of items and ingredients that must not be present in any toothpaste for it to be the best toothpaste. After being disappointed by various brands, he created a toothpaste at home that contained none of the harmful ingredients. This toothpaste can be prepared from the comfort of home, without having to use fluoride or those other harmful chemicals.



This toothpaste is prepared in such a way that it proves to be more affordable than the branded store alternatives. The pH of this toothpaste is neutral, just like water and not like alkali or acid. Acid can easily destroy teeth and alkalis have their own disadvantages.



Eventually, one has to agree that the best toothpaste is the one prepared with one’s own hands. It is a toothpaste that contains only natural ingredients and doesn’t harm teeth or other functions of the body. This toothpaste is completely SLS free and is healthy for teeth and the heart as well. The free recipe for this homemade toothpaste is available at: http://besttoothpaste.net/



Contact Information

619-630-7174

Ari Vinograd

staff@besttoothpaste.net

10450 Friars Rd Suite G

San Diego, CA 92120

https://plus.google.com/110263576797183141565