Dr. Walter Bernacki Named Board Member at Polaris Surgery and Division Director at Mt. Carmel East Hospital

Westerville, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2013 -- Dr. Walter L. Bernacki, MD was recently named a Board Member at the Polaris Surgery Center as well as a Division Director of Plastic Surgery at the Mount Carmel East Hospital. These are just the latest in a long line of accomplishments for Dr. Bernacki, who has been a practicing plastic surgeon since 2002.



Dr. Bernacki is certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery and is a member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons. He is also a founding member of the Columbus Society of Plastic Surgeons. Dr. Bernacki is one of the most well recognized plastic surgeons in the field and practices in all areas of plastic surgery. He specializes in breast augmentation, facelifts, rhinoplasty, liposuction, and breast lifts. He is also accomplished in all areas of reconstructive surgery from breast reduction to facial reconstruction to skin reduction after weight loss.



Board-certified plastic surgeons, Dr. Bernacki and Dr. Christopher Zochowski comprise the Ohio Plastic Surgery Specialists practice. They have offices all around Central Ohio in Westerville, Granville and Columbus.



Dr. Bernacki graduated with honors from Miami University and has a medical degree from the Ohio State University in Columbus, OH. He completed his residency in general surgery at both Mount Carmel Health System and the Ohio State University Hospitals in Columbus, OH then a residency in plastic surgery at the Summa Health System in Akron, OH.



By being named a Board Member at the Polaris Surgery Center and a Division Director of Plastic Surgery at Mount Carmel East Hospital, Dr. Bernacki has taken yet another step in a very successful career. The Polaris Surgery Center is one of the premier outpatient surgery centers in the Midwest and Mount Carmel East Hospital is one of the busiest hospitals in Ohio offering comprehensive medical services to those in and around Columbus.



Congratulations to Dr. Bernacki!



About Dr. Bernacki

Contact:

Heidi Manager

Ohio Plastic Surgery Specialists

(614) 682-7432

300 Polaris Parkway

Westerville, OH 43082

heidi@bernackimd.com

http://ohioplasticsurgeryspecialists.com/